Conservative gay rights campaigners have raised concerns over the views of Theresa May’s new parliamentary allies in the Democratic Union Party (DUP).

The Prime Minister was forced to enter discussions with the DUP after failing to secure a House of Commons majority following the general election.

Ms May will need the Northern Irish party’s 10 MPs to help her pass key legislation after the Conservatives fell eight seats short of winning a majority of their own.

However, the DUP’s opposition to gay marriage and a history of controversial comments about homosexuality led many to question whether they would be given influence over Government equalities policy.

Matthew Green, chairman of LGBT+ Conservatives, said the DUP’s stance on gay rights was “appalling”.

“The DUP and some of its MLAs [members of the Northern Irish assembly] hold some pretty appalling views on LGBT rights”, he wrote in an article for the Huffington Post. “The party’s entrenched opposition to equal marriage has prevented the LGBT population in Northern Ireland from benefitting for the same rights as LGBT people in the rest of the United Kingdom and this is unacceptable.”

Mr Green said it was “unpalatable” for the Conservatives to work with the DUP but said he “understood” why the Prime Minister had taken the decision to do so.

And he said he did not believe the DUP would have any influence on the Conservatives on the issue of LGBT rights.

“I cannot imagine a situation in which the DUP will have any influence on the Conservative Party or the Government’s policies on equality” he said. “And, I even hope, that closer co-operation between the DUP and the Conservative Party will lead to a change in the DUP’s attitude towards LGBT rights, especially with a view to unblocking the issue of equal marriage Northern Ireland.”

UK Election Day 2017







38 show all UK Election Day 2017









































































1/38 Door of Number 10 Downing Street is seen on the morning after Britain's election in London REUTERS

2/38 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in north London after he called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country" PA

3/38 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell arrives at Labour Headquarters on June 9, 2017 in London, England. After a snap election was called by Prime Minister Theresa May the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday. The closely fought election has failed to return a clear overall majority winner and a hung parliament has been declared Getty Images

4/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, speaks after retaining her seat in the general election, in Brighton REUTERS

5/38 Patrons watch the results for Britain's election in London REUTERS

6/38 Leader of the Liberal democrats Tim Farron celebrates beating Conservative party candidate James Airey (R) following the announcement of the results at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre on June 9, 2017 in Kendal, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

7/38 Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party reacts after failing to win the seat of Boston and Skegness at the counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston REUTERS

8/38 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, as counting is under way for the General Election. PA

9/38 Anna McMorrin hugs Jo Stevens MP after winning Cardiff North for Labour at the Sport Wales National Centre on June 9, 2017 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

10/38 Vince Cable wins the Twickenham election for the Liberal Democrats. Richmond and Twickenham election Rex Features

11/38 Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn rubs his face after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London AP

12/38 Emily Thornberry speaks after holding her Islington South and Finsbury seat at the Sobell Leisure Centre in Islington, north London PA

13/38 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament AP

14/38 Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry smiles at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London REUTERS

15/38 A picture shows the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament in central London on June 8, 2017, on the night of Britain's general election. Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to win Britain's snap election but lose her parliamentary majority, a shock exit poll suggested on June 8, in what would be a major blow for her leadership as Brexit talks loom AFP/Getty Images

16/38 DUP candidate for Lagan Valley Jeffrey Donaldson celebrates following his election at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn as counting is under way for the General Election PA

17/38 Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd attends the count for her seat at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings REUTERS

18/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London REUTERS

19/38 The London Eye is illuminated in blue, representing the Conservative Party, after the first exit polls announced in Britain's general election AP

20/38 Election officials count votes in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland EPA

21/38 The London Eye is illuminated in red, the color of the Labour Party, after first exit polls of Britain's national election announced in London AP

22/38 BBC Television centre is illuminated with the exit poll results for Britain’s general election Eddie Keogh/Reuters

23/38 Labour’s Bridget Phillipson (centre) smiles after being announced as the winner of the election for the constituency of Houghton and Sunderland South at a counting centre Reuters

24/38 Members of the election staff prepare to count ballots, in Theresa May’s constituency in Maidenhead AP

25/38 Ballot papers are checked ahead of the count at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre Getty

26/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in Kendal Reuters

27/38 Theresa May arrives to vote at a polling station in Maidenhead AP

28/38 Jeremy Corbyn arrives to cast his ballot at a polling station in north London EPA

29/38 Lib Dems leader Tim Farron outside a polling station at Stonecross Manor Hotel in Kendal, Cumbria PA

30/38 The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) Paul Nuttall arrives to vote at a polling station in Congleton Reuters

31/38 Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell (left) the CEO of the SNP after casting their votes at a polling station at Broomhouse Community Hall, Glasgow, Scotland EPA

32/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain’s Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, to vote in Brighton Reuters

33/38 An advertising van showing caricatures of Tim Farron, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Paul Nuttall with the message who will be looking for a new job as Britain goes to the polls to elect a new government Rex

34/38 Performers pose with puppet caricatures of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party Tim Farron and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, in front of the Palace of Westminster Reuters

35/38 Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales Reuters

36/38 Police officers speak with a Labour Party activist outside a polling station in London AP

37/38 Benedictine nuns from Tyburn Convent leave after voting in Britain's general election at a polling station in St John's Parish Hall, London AP

38/38 A polling station sign is seen on a telephone box outside the polling station at Rotherwick Hall, west of London Getty Images

It comes after Ruth Davidson, the openly gay leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said she had sought personal assurances from Ms May that the Tories’ commitment to gay rights would not be influenced by its dependence on the DUP.

Ms Davidson told the BBC: “I was fairly straightforward with her and I told her that there were a number of things that count to me more than the party.

“One of them is country, one of the others is LGBTI rights. I asked for a categoric assurance that if any deal or scoping deal was done with the DUP there would be absolutely no rescission of LGBTI rights in the rest of the UK, in Great Britain, and that we would use any influence that we had to advance LGBTI rights in Northern Ireland.

“It’s an issue very close to my heart and one that I wanted categoric assurances from the Prime Minister on, and I received [them].”

Meanwhile former Northern Ireland secretary Owen Paterson said he did not foresee any changes to gay rights laws – but did raise the possibility that the DUP could be granted a debate on restricting abortion.

“I don’t see many major social issues coming up in the next parliament. You might get a debate I suppose on further reduction of abortion times as medical science advances”, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “But the stuff you mention like gay rights and all that, which you’re probably referring to, that is all devolved.”

Asked if he shared Ms Davidson’s concerns about LGBT rights being diluted, he replied: “No, I don’t see that [happening] at all. She’s perfectly fair to raise it. These issues are devolved, and if they were sorted in the UK Parliament they’d be free vote issues. I really don’t see them colouring the talks.”

Who are the DUP?

The DUP has consistently blocked attempts to introduce gay marriage in Northern Ireland, despite a majority of assembly members supporting equal rights.

It had previously campaigned against the legalisation of gay sex as part of the Save Ulster from Sodomy movement.

The party was founded on evangelical Christian principles and has been denounced as homophobic by critics. One of its former MPs, Iris Robinson, the wife of former DUP leader and Northen Ireland First Minister, Peter Robinson, has described homosexuality as an “abomination”. Another MP, Ian Paisley Jr, whose father Ian founded the DUP, said he was “repulsed” by homosexual acts.

“I am pretty repulsed by gay and lesbianism", he said in 2007. “I think it is wrong. I think that those people harm themselves and – without caring about it – harm society. That doesn’t mean to say that I hate them. I mean, I hate what they do.”

A DUP councillor claimed in 2005 that Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,500 people in the US, was God exacting revenge on the city of New Orleans for hosting a gay rights event.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has previously rejected claims that her party is homophobic and said critics do not understand her party’s motivations.

“They are wrong and they need to understand why we take those positions from a faith point of view and why we want to protect the definition of marriage,” she said.

“I could not care less what people get up to in terms of their sexuality, that’s not a matter for me: when it becomes a matter for me is when people try to redefine marriage.”

The Conservative Party has been contacted for comment.