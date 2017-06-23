The Conservative Party allegedly operated a secret call centre during the general election campaign that breached electoral law, an undercover investigation by Channel 4 News has claimed.

The report said employees at Blue Telecoms in Neath, South Wales, made thousands of cold calls to voters in marginal seats in the run-up to the election.

It claimed callers were told to say they were working for a market research company called “Axe Research”. No such company is registered in England and Wales.

The programme reported the script given to employees appeared to canvass some voters on behalf of individual candidates – which would be regulated under electoral law – instead of conducting market research, which would not.

According to Channel 4, callers were later told to identify themselves as calling “on behalf of Theresa May and the Conservative Party.”

Undecided voters were fed key Conservative campaign messages, including references to the Brexit negotiations and warnings about a hung parliament.

On the day that voters went to the polls, undecided voters were told that “the election result in your marginal constituency is going to be very close between Theresa May’s Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party”.

They were then asked: “So does knowing that you live in a marginal constituency that will determine who is prime minister for the Brexit negotiations, does that make you a lot more likely to vote for Theresa May’s Conservative candidate or a little more likely to vote for Theresa May’s Conservative candidate, or are you still unsure, or does it not make a difference?”

The broadcaster’s evidence suggests that on the day of the election, staff called voters in 10 marginal seats, including Bridgend, Gower, Clwyd South and Wrexham.

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

2/17 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

3/17 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

4/17 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

5/17 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

6/17 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

7/17 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

8/17 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

9/17 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

10/17 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

11/17 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

12/17 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

13/17 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

14/17 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

15/17 11 June 2017 England players celebrate with the trophy after the final match of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017 between Venezuela and England at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea EPA

16/17 11 June 2017 Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee celebrates winning the Elite Men Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds Danny Lawson/PA Wire

17/17 11 June 2017 Two men drink beer outside the Southwark Tavern which reopened for business today next to an entrance to Borough Market which remains closed in London Getty Images

Under the Representation of the People Act, it is illegal to employ someone “for payment or promise of payment as a canvasser for the purpose of promoting or procuring a candidate’s election”.

A QC specialising in information law told the channel that political parties had to ensure that third parties working on their behalf followed the law.

“It’s an illegal practice, it’s prohibited under the legislation and in so far as it’s something which has tainted the overall result in favour of a political candidate, then it can void that result,” said Anya Proops.

A Conservative spokesman said: “Political parties of all colours pay for market research and direct marketing calls. All the scripts supplied by the party for these calls are compliant with data protection and information law.”

Blue Telecoms is run by Sascha Lopez. He told The Guardian: “In relation to the Conservative party project, I am unable to comment on the content of the scripts or calls to TPS [Telephone Preference Service] numbers, as the scripts and lists of who to call and when to call were given to us by Conservative campaign HQ in London and were not influenced by my team.”