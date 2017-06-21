The Conservative manifesto disappeared from the party's website and was replaced with a "page not found" message before it later appeared.

Instead of the manifesto users were shown an Error 404 message, with the text: "Sorry. We couldn't find the page you were looking for."

Although a picture of the manifesto appeared on the website's homepage, the link was inactive.

It was initially thought the page may have been deleted, but it reappeared on the website around 15 minutes later.

The Conservative Party's press office could not be reached for comment.

It comes as thousands of protesters are expected to march on Downing Street in a "day of rage" to oppose Theresa May's government.

Ms May's party failed to secure a Parliamentary majority in the general election, forcing it to enter into talks with the Democratic Unionist Party to secure a "supply and confidence" deal.

However, Damian Green, the First Secretary of State, threw hopes of a deal into further doubt when he described it as merely a "possibility".

The Queen's Speech is to be scaled back for the first time in decades, with pageantry kept to a minimum.