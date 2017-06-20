The Conservative Party raised almost three times as much from donations as Labour during the election campaign, according to official figures.

The Electoral Commission published its final report into the election campaign donations, revealing the Conservatives to have received £12,703,791 compared to £4,547,410 for Labour.

The Liberal Democrats received £1,107,570.

Nineteen out of twenty of the biggest individual donations were to the Conservative Party.

In the final two days of the campaign, the Tories were given £215,000 and the Socialist Party of Great Britain received £16,333 from Charlotte O'Gorman on June 7.

Donations to the Conservatives on June 7 and 8 included £25,000 from Leopold Noe and £10,000 from David Spencer-Percival, as well as £25,000 from Constantine Logothetis.

Recent analysis showed the Conservative Party to be heavily reliant on large donations from bankers and hedge funds, with 25 per cent of its donations since the 2015 election having come in the form of large donations from people working in these specific fields.

Since the 2015 general election the biggest hedge fund donor to the Conservatives has been Alexander Fraser, who gave the party £1,137,400 in that period. The former Barings Bank head of brokerage was elevated to the House of Lords for life by David Cameron in his resignation honours.

Swiss-born banker Henry Angest, who was knighted by David Cameron, gave £654,000. He is CEO of Arbuthnot Banking Group, which offers investment management services.

A Conservative spokesperson said: "All donations to the Conservative party are properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission, published by them, and comply fully with the law."