Copeland victory shows Tories are party for the whole country, Theresa May says

The Prime Minister has hailed her party’s victory at the Copeland by-election as a sign that her government “delivers for everyone across the whole country”.
Speaking in the constituency the morning after the results Theresa May hailed Conservative activists and volunteers who she said were key to delivering the victory, as well as Trudy Harrison, the area’s new MP.
“What I think we’ve seen from this victory is that this truly is a government that is working for everyone and for every part of the country,” she said.
“That’s the message that we bring here to Copeland and that we will take across the country. Of course the reason that we won this by-election is that we had such a fantastic candidate in Trudy Harrison.
“Trudy isn’t just someone who talks about things, she actually rolls up here sleeves and gets things done.
“The people of Copeland are going to see that they have elected an MP who will listen to concerns, who is going to raise her voice, she will have the ear of government but she is going to make sure she delivers for Copeland.
“The Conservative party is going to delivers for everyone across the whole country, a country that works for everyone, not just the privileged few.”
The Conservatives took the seat with 44 per cent of the vote compared to Labour’s 37 per cent.
UK news in pictures
UK news in pictures
-
1/34 23 February 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes his Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the steps of No.10 Downing Street in London
EPA
-
2/34 23 February 2017
A rainbow over the Nottingham Wheel in the Old Market Square, as Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain
PA wire
-
3/34 23 February 2017
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has his tie straightened by his Australian counterpart Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in his office at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in Westminster, London
Getty Images
-
4/34 23 February 2017
A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport in heavy wind as flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain
PA wire
-
5/34 23 February 2017
The process of recovery of the body of Helen Bailey who was found in a cesspit deep below the couple's 1.5 million pound home in Royston, Hertfordshire. Ian Stewart is facing the rest of his life in jail for drugging and killing the children's author in a plot to inherit her vast fortune
Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA Wire
-
6/34 23 February 2017
The process of recovery of the body of Helen Bailey who was found in a cesspit deep below the couple's 1.5 million pound home in Royston, Hertfordshire
Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA Wire
-
7/34 23 February 2017
Dame Helen Mirren launches a new partnership between The Prince's Trust and L'Oreal Paris at the Prince's Trust Kennington Centre in south London. The partnership and its programme, entitled All Worth It, aims to help raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt
PA wire
-
8/34 23 February 2017
United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Paul Nuttall leaves after casting his vote in the Stoke Central by-election in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain
Reuters
-
9/34 22 February 2017
Sir Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart during filming of the Graham Norton Show to promote the new film, 'Logan'
PA Images on behalf So TV
-
10/34 21 February 2017
Activists who have chained themselves to vehicle and blockaded the main tunnel into Heathrow Airport as they call for no new runways
Rising Up!/PA Wire
-
11/34 21 February 2017
Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan pose for a photograph outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London
Reuters
-
12/34 21 February 2017
Police man a barrier on Graham Street near where specialist officers continue excavation work at two properties on Broad Street, Swindon, where double murderer Christopher Halliwell lived
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
-
13/34 20 February 2017
A protester holds a placard near the Houses of Parliament as an anti-Trump protest gets underway in London, as parliament debates whether or not to allow Donald Trump a state visit
Getty Images
-
14/34 20 February 2017
A protester at an anti-Trump protest near the Houses of Parliament in London, as parliament debates whether or not to allow Donald Trump a state visit
Getty Images
-
15/34 20 February 2017
Former Labour MP Tristram Hunt at the V&A in London on his first day as director of the museum
PA wire
-
16/34 20 February 2017
Satirical artist Kaya Mar during a Flag Mobí in Parliament Square, central London, as part of One Day Without Us, a national day of action in support of migrants
PA wire
-
17/34 20 February 2017
Participants take part in a Flag Mobí in Parliament Square, central London, as part of One Day Without Us, a national day of action in support of migrants
PA
-
18/34 19 February 2017
Graffiti by artist Bambi in Islington portraying PM Theresa May and US President Donald Trump in 'Lie Lie Land'
Rex
-
19/34 19 February 2017
Models wear creations by designer Pam Hogg during a presentation at the Fashion Scout venue, during London Fashion Week in London, England
Getty Images
-
20/34 19 February 2017
A guest works her way through the crowds following a presentation by designer Pam Hogg at the Fashion Scout venue, during London Fashion Week in London, England
Getty Images
-
21/34 18 February 2017
Models are prepared by the hair and make-up teams backstage, ahead of a presentation by designer Julien Macdonald, during London Fashion Week in London, England
Getty Images
-
22/34 14 February 2017
The sun rises behind Tower Bridge in London
PA wire
-
23/34 14 February 2017
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK
Rex
-
24/34 14 February 2017
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK
Rex
-
25/34 14 February 2017
The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, is given roses by RVS volunteer Dave Hancock at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol
PA wire
-
26/34 14 February 2017
The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, dances with Graeme Puckett of Hoppin' Mad at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol
PA wire
-
27/34 14 February 2017
The scene outside Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading, Berkshire, where according to reports a 10-year-old boy died from severe head injuries following an incident involving shop furniture
PA wire
-
28/34 14 February 2017
Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London
PA wire
-
29/34 14 February 2017
Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London
PA wire
-
30/34 14 February 2017
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan poses for a photograph with Tinie Tempah and MTV presenter Laura Whitmore at the offices of Viacom in London where he announced that the MTV European Music Awards will be held in the city
PA wire
-
31/34 14 February 2017
The Tornado locomotive at Appleby station before it pulls the first timetabled main line steam-hauled service for half a century across the Ribblehead viaduct in North Yorkshire
PA wire
-
32/34 14 February 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives to officially open the National Cyber Security Centre in London, Britain,
Reuters
-
33/34 14 February 2017
The new National Cyber Crime Security centre in Victoria, central London. The new centre's function is to protect the United Kingdom against cyber-attacks and act as an operational nerve centre
EPA
-
34/34 7 February 2017
A bus drives past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, in London
Reuters
The result was a reversal of the one seen at the 2015 general election when Labour won 42 per cent of the vote and the Conservatives 35 per cent.
Labour's Jeremy Corbyn says he was "disappointed" with the result but has rejected suggestions that he is to blame for the loss.
- More about:
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Theresa May Copeland