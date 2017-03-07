Corbyn insists he can win the next general election

Jeremy Corbyn is 'very confident' Labour can win the next general election, telling the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire not to 'underestimate' the Labour party's support.

The Labour leader said: "We are very confident of the support we can get in order to win an election, to take our case to the British people. Don’t underestimate the support there is for the Labour Party, don’t underestimate the anger there is out there at the levels of inequality and injustice in our society. We’ll expose all of that, that’s where our case is very strong."

Asked about what he would like to see in tomorrow's budget, Mr Corbyn replied: "What I would like to see is sufficient funding for the NHS and social care. I think that’s a key. What I would also like to see is addressing the issues of the school funding crisis, which means that many schools are now faced with the horrible prospect of laying off teachers or teaching assistants, classes getting bigger and children’s support in education getting less. I want to see those issues addressed.

"I also want to see something very positive about housing, particularly development of council housing, so that people can get somewhere decent to live, rather than having to pay often very excessive rents for inadequate-quality private rented accommodation."

Former Conservative leader William Hague has urged Theresa May to call a general election, to build a substantial majority and delay the timing of the next election after that until substantially after the end of the two year negotiating period with the EU. But Ms May has ruled out doing so on several occasions.