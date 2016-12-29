David Cameron has emerged as a frontrunner to be the next secretary general of Nato after reports he will be nominated by Theresa May.

The former prime minister is reportedly being lined up by the UK government as a candidate to replace the current secretary general, former Norwegian prime minister Jens Stoltenberg, when he steps down in 2018 or 2019.

Michael Fallon, the Defence Secretary, has previously said the UK will play a bigger role in Nato to make up for its withdrawal from the EU.

Cabinet sources said they want to find a prominent role for Mr Cameron, who resigned in June after losing the EU referendum.

One senior Cabinet minister told the Daily Mail: "We've got to find a role for him – he has so much to offer. We have got to get him batting for Britain again."

Allies of Mr Cameron suggested he would be interested in the role. One said: "The key at this stage is to flag high-level interest in leader level conversations and to show that our eventual candidate is visible and acceptable to everyone.

"That means a would-be candidate would need to start talking about the right issues and show up at various conferences such as the Munich Security Conference and Davos.”

Key to winning the position will be securing the support of the United States. The secretary general is appointed by consensus after discussions between the 28 Nato member states, but American support is seen as important in influencing other states.

1/15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greeting David Cameron at Buckingham Palace for an audience to invite him to be the next Prime Minister on 11 May 2010 PA

2/15 Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha wave from the steps of Number 10 Downing Street on 11 May 2010 Getty Images

3/15 On 12 May 2010 Prime Minister David Cameron said in a press conference with Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg, who was then deputy PM, they plan to "take Britain in a historic new direction" and Conservative-led coalition government would be united and provide "strong and stable" leadership Rex

4/15 A decade ago, David Cameron visited the Arctic to witness the effects of climate change. However since coming to power in 2010, his government has gradually dropped down a succession of green policies

5/15 Prime Minister David cameron told the then New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, the Queen had “purred down the line” after he told her Scotland had voted against independence in September 2014. He was forced to apologise for breaking constitutional convention Getty Images

6/15 Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greeted soldiers working on flood relief in York city centre after the river Ouse burst its banks, in northern England in December 2015 REUTERS

7/15 Claims that David Cameron performed an obscene act with a dead pig and smoked cannabis during his studies at Oxford University spread around the world in September 2015. The extraordinary allegations were made in an unauthorised biography of the Prime Minister written by Lord Ashcroft David Hartley/REX Shutterstock

8/15 In 2016, Mr Cameron was caught up in a worldwide scandal dubbed the “Panama papers” Reuters

9/15 Prime minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha with seven week old Regan as they meet her parents, first time home buyers Robert Arron and Kelly Jeffers at the Heritage Brook housing development in Chorley, Lancashire. David Cameron has joked that he wants "another baby" and said that he feels a "bit broody" every time he sees a newborn on the campaign trail

10/15 Prime Minister David Cameron was criticised for branding refugees in the Calais ‘jungle’ camp as a “bunch of migrants” in January 2016 after thousands of refugees died in their attempt to cross the Mediterranean in 2015 Sky News

11/15 Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during an EU summit meeting on 17 March 2016 at the European Union council in Brussels. Cameron was in Brussels to renegotiate deal of UK membership with other European leaders. The deal, sealed after hours of haggling at a marathon summit, paved the way for a referendum on whether Britain will stay in the EU AFP/Getty Images

12/15 President Barack Obama shakes hands with British Prime Minister David Cameron at a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on 22 April 2016. The President and his wife visited 10 Downing Street where he joined press conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron and made his case for the UK to remain inside the European Union Getty Images

13/15 After David returned from Brussels claiming victory in his renegotiation with European leaders, Boris Johnson announced that he will not support the Remain campaign. The prime minister said publicly he was "disappointed but Boris remains a friend" PA

14/15 Prime Minister David Cameron makes a joint appearance with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan as they launch the Britain Stronger in Europe guarantee card at Roehampton University on 20 May 2016 in London. The 'guarantee card' lists five pledges should Britain remain in the EU, including the protection of workers' rights, full access to the single market and stability for Britain

15/15 Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks outside 10 Downing Street on 24 June 2016. Cameron announced his resignation after Britain voted to leave the European Union after a bitterly divisive referendum campaign AP

Nato’s most senior military officer, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, is usually an American and so the secretary general of the organisation has traditionally been an European. The last Briton to hold the post was George Robertson, a former Labour Defence Secretary, between 1999 and 2003.

Earlier this year Mr Fallon said the UK wanted to step up its involvement in Nato. He said: "It's a disappointment we're leaving the European Union because in my view it does add to what Nato gives us. But Nato is the cornerstone of our defence and what we'll be telling other leaders is we'll be doing more in Nato to compensate for our withdrawal from the EU.

"We'll be leading harder into the alliance and that's the purpose of the deployments we're announcing today."

Mr Stoltenberg began his term in 2014, succeeding former Danish prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

The post comes with a £220,000 salary.

Mr Cameron is currently on the speaking tour circuit. where he is reported to be earning hundreds of thousands of pounds per speech.

He is also in the process of writing his autobiography, due to be published in 2018.

The next head of Nato is likely to take office at a key time for the organisation. US President-elect Donald Trump has been critical of the organisation and said he would make US contributions to Nato dependent on other states paying a bigger share.

Mr Trump said he would not necessarily come to the defence of a Nato ally under attack – the core promise of the alliance.

He also suggested Nato could dissolve, adding: “That’s OK, not the worst thing in the world”.