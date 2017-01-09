David Cameron had someone cut off the crusts of his toast during a Conservative Party getaway, an MP has claimed.

Rossendale and Darwen's Jake Berry said he wandered down to breakfast "with a bit of a sore head in the morning" and helped himself to a stack of toast belonging to the then-Prime Minister.

He told Radio 5Live's Pienaar's Politics programme: “There was only one seat left at breakfast. It was opposite — not that I knew, because he was up getting his muesli—the then-prime minister David Cameron.

“He came back to the table—and I don't really eat food, I'm a bit more of an inhaler of food—and I'd eaten all of his toast.

“[He] said: 'You've eaten my toast.' I said: 'There is more toast available.' And he said: 'But I'd had the crusts cut off for me'."

Mr Berry added: “I don't know what it says about a man if he has the crusts cut off his toast".

Asked by presenter John Pienaar why Mr Cameron didn't remove the crusts himself, Mr Berry said: “I think the Prime Minister has a man or woman to do that.”

He also joked about Mr Cameron having “no hair on his chest” and “no curly hair”, referencing the old wives' tale about crusts giving you curls.