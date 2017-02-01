David Cameron has been accused of trying to get the editor of the Daily Mail sacked over the paper's strident backing for Brexit.

According to BBC Newsnight, the former Prime Minister lobbied to have Paul Dacre removed during a meeting with the paper's proprietor, Lord Rothermere.

It is thought Mr Cameron had grown increasingly frustrated with the Mail's vehement anti-EU stance and urged Lord Rothermere to temper the tone of his paper.

Mr Cameron is also reported to have met with Mr Dacre on 2 February over his "new settlement" with the EU - the deal Mr Cameron struck with the other 27 EU states in an attempt to change Britain's future in Europe – and asked him to "cut him some slack"..

Instead, the Mail savaged the PM over the deal, describing it as Mr Cameron's "Great Delusion".