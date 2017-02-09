David Davis tried to kiss Diane Abbot and she told him to f*ck off

Diane Abbot told David Davis to ‘f*ck off’ in the Strangers Bar in Westminster on Wednesday night, when the Brexit Secretary moved in to kiss her after she supported the government in last night’s vote on amendments to the Article 50 bill.

Mr Davis is reported to have walked off laughing.

Ms Abbot voted in favour of triggering Article 50, despite claiming it will do damage to the country, and representing a constituency that voted remain.

She said: 'I respect the result of the referendum and no-one wanted to thwart it in a perverse kind of way.

'But we need to be clear, this is not a Tony Benn Brexit - this is a Donald Trump Brexit - and it's got a very ugly side.'