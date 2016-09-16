Ukip’s new leader has admitted not speaking to the party’s only MP Douglas Carswell for months – but denies she has taken the helm of a party riven with divisions.

Diane James told journalists at Ukip conference on Friday that the party was not “anything but united”, suggesting that reports of splits at the highest level were rumours being spread by opponents.

Mr Carswell attracted criticism from outgoing Ukip leader Nigel Farage on Friday, who said the former Conservative that defected in 2014 did not support large parts of the party’s programme.

Clacton MP Mr Carswell has been given just five minutes to speak from the stage on Saturday, according to the Ukip conference agenda. Welsh Assembly group leader Neil Hamilton has been given three times as long.

“When did I last speak to Douglas? Probably before the summer recess,” Ms James said when asked. “We’re talking, allowing for the summer period, probably three months ago.”

She added that she would be happy to meet Mr Carswell in the future: “I’m happy to do that as soon as his diary...can make that happen.”

When it was pointed out that Mr Carswell was attending the same party conference as her, Ms James said: “Realistically, does he want to do that at conference or wouldn’t he like to take some time out?”

Diane James elected new leader of UKIP

Asked what she thought of comments by her deputy Paul Nuttal regarding the party being split, Ukip’s new leader said: “I don’t know why Paul said that, I’m someone surprised that he decided to choose those words. I’m not aware of anything but an opposition narrative that would like to portray us as anything but united.”

However, later in the same press conference she issued an ultimatum to unnamed elements in Ukip who might oppose her plan to abolish the party’s National Executive Committee.

“If they don’t want to be part of that machine, then those individuals – and they know who they are – they may want to seek a different party affiliation or they may seek to do something completely different in terms of career,” she said.

“It’s ultimately a choice for those individuals to make. As far as I’m concerned everyone is welcome to stay in this party.”

Asked to name specific individuals Ms James said: “I don’t think there’s any secret at all.”

In the same press conference, Ms James brushed off suggestions that longtime Ukip donor Arron Banks could split off to form a new political movement, saying she was “not worried”.

Ms James, an MEP for South East England, was elected as Ukip leader on Friday with 8,451 votes. Her nearest rival, Lisa Duffy, won 4,591.

She takes over from Mr Farage, who has resigned twice before and is its most recognisable media performer. He has said he will support Ms James.