Tory MP tries and fails to block anti-domestic violence bill with 91-minute speech

A backbench Conservative MP has been accused of trying to block a parliamentary bill that would force the Government to sign up to the international Istanbul Convention on preventing domestic violence.

Philip Davies, a veteran of long so-called “filibusters”, gave a 91-minute long speech, using up a large chunk of the time allocated to debate backbench laws on Friday.

Mr Davies and his allies on the Tory backbenches also​ tabled more than 50 “wrecking” amendments to the legislation, which was proposed by the SNP with cross-party support – with the aim of obliging the government to tackle sexual violence and domestic abuse.

“We’ve actually got quite a large group of new clauses and amendments to go through this morning,” the MP said, beginning his elongated speech.

The bill passed its third reading after MPs turned out en masse to force a vote on it, an unusual occurrence on a Friday because most MPs work from their consistencies at the end of the week and are not available for votes.

The Commons rejected Mr Davis’s amendments but accepted a number put forward by the Government; the bill was ultimately passed by 138 votes to 1. Mr Davies was the only MP present to ultimately vote against the bill.

The Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence (Ratification of Convention) Bill is the latest bill apparently targeted by Mr Davies. He has previously made a name for himself blocking free hospital car parking for carers, a law to make homes fit for human habitation, mandatory first aid training in schools, and the use of wild animals in circuses.

The MP spoke from 9.42 am until 11.13am, after which the proposer of the bill SNP MP Dr Eilidh Whiteford gave her speech. She said that MPs from nine parties had backed the bill.

“Grown-up politics is about compromise. Frankly, if there was less grandstanding on our hind legs in this place and more constructive discussion and real work I think we’d all be much better off,” she said.

Addressing Mr Davies directly she said the MP was letting down his own constituents who had experienced “horrific” domestic violence.

“I do need to respond to some of what we’ve heard this morning. I’m aware that the member opposite enjoys being the pantomime villain in this very public theatre and that he genuinely opposes the principles of the Bill,” she said.

“But I have to say that the way that he’s gone about tabling wrecking amendments and talking about them at length this morning does nothing to enhance his reputation or the reputation of the democratic process.”

Mr Davies said the proposals would not make a “blind bit of difference” and that they were “discriminatory” against men.





“It seems to me that the last thing we need here is another group from a super-national body set up to make it look like they are doing something on issues but just becomes a talking shop when actually its not the implementation of the Istanbul Convention that will actually make any real difference to levels of violence generally, and certainly to levels of violence against women,” he said

“It's harsher sentencing of perpetrators that will make a big difference. The idea that having this group of experts pontificating about how well or badly something has been implemented will make any material difference to the levels of violence in the UK is for the birds.”

In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump







32 show all In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump





























































1/32 London An image of President Donald Trump is seen on a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty

2/32 Sydney A view of the skywriting word reading 'Trump' as thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney, New South Wales EPA

3/32 Rome People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

4/32 London A protester holds a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

5/32 Marseille A placard ready 'Pussy grabs back' is attached to the handle bar of a bike during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

6/32 Bangkok A young Thai girl holds a "women's rights are human rights" sign at Roadhouse BBQ restaurant where many of the Bangkok Womens March participants gathered in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

7/32 Bangkok A Thai woman takes a photo of a "hate is not great" sign at the women's solidarity gathering in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

8/32 Bangkok American expats and travellers gather with the international community in Bangkok at the Roadhouse BBQ restaurant to stand in solidarity in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

9/32 London Protetesters gather outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

10/32 Marseille Women's March at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

11/32 Marseille Protestors hold placards reading 'My body my choice, my vote my voice' during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

12/32 Rome A person holds a sign during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

13/32 Kolkata Activist Sarah Annay Williamson holds a placard and shouts slogan during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

14/32 Kolkata Activists participate in the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

15/32 London A Women's March placards are rested on a bench outside the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

16/32 London A women carries her placard ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

17/32 Manila Women protesters shout slogans while displaying placards during a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

18/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

19/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

20/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

21/32 Melbourne Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration in Melbourne, Australia Getty Images

22/32 Macau Protesters take part in the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

23/32 Melbourne Womens march on Melbourne protestors marching during a rally where rights groups marched in solidarity with Americans to speak out against misogyny, bigotry and hatred Rex

24/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

25/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau, Macau. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights Getty Images

26/32 Manila A mother carries her son as they join a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

27/32 Sydney An infant is held up at a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

28/32 Sydney A woman attends a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

29/32 Sydney A woman expresses her Anti-Trump views in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

30/32 Sydeney Protesters demonstrate against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. The marches in Australia were organised to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights Getty

31/32 London Protesters march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March in London, England Getty

32/32 London Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

The Government has previously signed the Istanbul Convention but has not ratified it, despite its adoption by the Council of Europe in 2011.

Home Office minister Sarah Newton said the Government supported for the Bill, telling MPs: “As the Prime Minister made absolutely clear at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, [Ms Whiteford's] commitment to ensuring the UK ratifies the Istanbul Convention is one which this Government shares.”