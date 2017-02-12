Donald Trump told he won’t escape the ‘biggest protest in British history’ by moving his state visit

Donald Trump’s state visit will be greeted by the biggest anti-racism protest in British history no matter where in the country the Government moves it to, campaigners have said.

Local politicians and activists in Birmingham reacted with anger to suggestions that the president’s trip could be relocated to their city – and pledged to flood the streets with protesters to greet the “hateful” president .

The idea of moving the protest to avoid demonstrations in London has reportedly been suggested to the White House, with a rally at the National Exhibition Centre apparently on the cards.

Shabana Mahmood, Labour MP for Birmingham Ladywood, said Mr Trump and his “hateful” politics were no more welcome in her city than they were in London.

“Birmingham is a wonderfully diverse city, home to people of every background, every faith,” she said.

“President Trump with his hateful and divisive rhetoric, policies and Muslim ban is not welcome here.”

Kerry Jenkins, Labour councillor for the city’s Hall Green Ward, said Donald Trump was a “racist and a misogynist who is using his power to divide”.

“If these rumours are proven I will be calling on all colleagues and citizens to stand together and demonstrate as we have done many times before in our great city when far right politics has reared its ugly head,” she said.

Salma Yaqoob, a Birmingham campaigner who previously sat on the city council, warned that if “Donald Trump comes to the great city of Birmingham, our diverse communities will take to the streets in our thousands”.

Cities and towns across the UK have already staged demonstrations against the US president and the cosy approach taken by Theresa May towards his administration.

People took to the streets in 36 different locations across Britain at the end of last month, with the biggest demonstration in London. There, as many as 40,000 people packed Whitehall at just 36 hours notice.

The cross-party Stop Trump Coalition formed in the wake of those protests. It enjoys support for Labour, SNP, Green, and Liberal Democrat MPs – as well as the general secretaries as major trade unions Unison, GMB, FBU, RMT, and the TUC.

An anti-Trump protest outside Downing Street on 30 January (Getty Images)

Journalists and celebrities including Lily Allen, Paloma Faith, and Frankie Boyle have also officially signed up to the initiative.

Owen Jones, writer and co-founder of the group, said: “Donald Trump's state visit will be marked by the biggest protest against racism and hatred in our country's history.

“It doesn't matter where he goes. We will march in our millions against him, and our government's collusion, in every town and city in Britain.”

The current biggest protest in Britain’s history took place against the Iraq war, when at least a million people took to the streets in London in concert with other protests around the globe.

Trump considers "brand new" travel ban

On Sunday morning leader of the House of Commons David Lidington confirmed that there was no “set venue” for the state visit, adding that discussions about it were “still ongoing” about its details.

“The Trump visit is still under discussion between the two governments,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“As with any State visit there’s a whole range of variables so the diaries of the key players on both sides, what makes up a good programme, when’s the right timing.”

In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump







32 show all In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump





























































1/32 London An image of President Donald Trump is seen on a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty

2/32 Sydney A view of the skywriting word reading 'Trump' as thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney, New South Wales EPA

3/32 Rome People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

4/32 London A protester holds a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

5/32 Marseille A placard ready 'Pussy grabs back' is attached to the handle bar of a bike during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

6/32 Bangkok A young Thai girl holds a "women's rights are human rights" sign at Roadhouse BBQ restaurant where many of the Bangkok Womens March participants gathered in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

7/32 Bangkok A Thai woman takes a photo of a "hate is not great" sign at the women's solidarity gathering in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

8/32 Bangkok American expats and travellers gather with the international community in Bangkok at the Roadhouse BBQ restaurant to stand in solidarity in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

9/32 London Protetesters gather outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

10/32 Marseille Women's March at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

11/32 Marseille Protestors hold placards reading 'My body my choice, my vote my voice' during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

12/32 Rome A person holds a sign during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

13/32 Kolkata Activist Sarah Annay Williamson holds a placard and shouts slogan during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

14/32 Kolkata Activists participate in the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

15/32 London A Women's March placards are rested on a bench outside the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

16/32 London A women carries her placard ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

17/32 Manila Women protesters shout slogans while displaying placards during a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

18/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

19/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

20/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

21/32 Melbourne Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration in Melbourne, Australia Getty Images

22/32 Macau Protesters take part in the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

23/32 Melbourne Womens march on Melbourne protestors marching during a rally where rights groups marched in solidarity with Americans to speak out against misogyny, bigotry and hatred Rex

24/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

25/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau, Macau. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights Getty Images

26/32 Manila A mother carries her son as they join a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

27/32 Sydney An infant is held up at a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

28/32 Sydney A woman attends a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

29/32 Sydney A woman expresses her Anti-Trump views in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

30/32 Sydeney Protesters demonstrate against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. The marches in Australia were organised to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights Getty

31/32 London Protesters march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March in London, England Getty

32/32 London Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

Theresa May invited Mr Trump on a state visit to Britain while she was visiting him in Washington DC. The Prime Minister pledged to renew the “special relationship” between Britain and America and to work closely with the controversial US president.

There is currently no date confirmed for the state visit, though senior police officers have suggested it could be "around June".

Mr Trump took office despite losing the popular vote by millions and has begun his administration with a crackdown against foreigners that was declared illegal by US courts.