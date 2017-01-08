Donald Trump has said he is “looking forward” to meeting Theresa May for the first time next month, calling the relationship between the US and UK as “very special”.

The President-elect’s warm words will be welcomed by Downing Street after he repeatedly snubbed the Prime Minister, including by calling nine world leaders ahead of her after the US election.

Nigel Farage became the first British politician to meet Mr Trump following his victory in November and the pair’s relationship is thought to have unnerved the Government.

But the first meeting between the Prime Minister and President-elect was confirmed by Ms May’s office this week, without confirming a date.

Late on Saturday night, Mr Trump tweeted: “I look very much forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring. Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special!”

A Downing Street spokesperson told The Independent the visit would take place in February, within weeks of the new US President’s inauguration on 20 January.

The Prime Minister's joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill travelled to the US last month to build links with Mr Trump's team.

A source said: “This was part of a process leading towards the PM's first visit with President-elect Trump.

"During the second phone call with President-elect Trump, the Prime Minister suggested it would be a good idea for key staff from both teams to meet. President-elect Trump agreed this would be useful.

"We are pleased to have been able to make that happen and the Prime Minister looks forward to visiting the new president in the spring.”

Early last month Mrs May praised Mr Trump as “very easy to talk to”, despite having criticised him during the US elections.

After the Republican candidate called for a ban on Muslims entering the US and claimed parts of London were no-go areas for the police, the then Home Secretary said: “I just think it shows he does not understand the UK.”

