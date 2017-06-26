Theresa May has finally secured a deal with the Northern Irish DUP to prop up her weakened government following weeks of painstaking negotiations.

The Prime Minister claimed the deal would be a "very, very good one" amid concerns that the agreement may drag the country further to the political right.

Early indications showed Ms May had been forced to ditch election manifesto commitments and promise a large amount of spending for Northern Ireland.

After a round of talks at Downing Street between Ms May and DUP leader Arlene Foster, the Prime Minister said prosperity, security, Brexit and the value of the union were key to the deal.

She said: "So the agreement we have come to is a very, very good one, and look forward to working with [the DUP]."

The agreement was signed by Tory chief whip Gavin Williamson and the DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, while Ms May and Ms Foster, along with Damian Green and Nigel Dodds, watched on.

Ms Foster said: "We're delighted that we have reached this agreement, which I think works, obviously, for national stability.

"In terms of the Northern Ireland Executive, of course we are determined to see it back in place as soon as possible as well, because we believe we need a strong voice for Northern Ireland when dealing not least with the Brexit issue."

Speaking about the deal outside Parliament, Ms Foster said: "Following the general election results and the mandate given to us by the people of Northern Ireland, we have been in discussions with the Conservative and Unionist party as to how we can support the minority Conservative Government in Parliament.

"Today, we have reached an agreement with the Conservative Party on support for Government in Parliament. This agreement will operate to deliver a stable Government in the United Kingdom's national interest at this vital time.

"Throughout these discussions, our guiding principle has been our commitment to acting in the national interest in accordance with our shared objectives for strengthening and enhancing our precious union.

"In concluding this wide-ranging agreement, we have done so on the basis of advancing the security of our nation, building prosperity for all and supporting an exit from the European Union that benefits all parts of the United Kingdom."

She said both parties have agreed there will be no change to the pensions triple lock and the universal nature of the winter fuel payment across the UK.

Ms Foster also said they are agreed to meet the Nato commitment of spending 2 per cent of GDP on the armed forces and we are further committed to the Armed Forces Covenant.

She said the Tories had recognised the case for higher funding in Northern Ireland and will publish details of financial support to be made available to Northern Ireland.

"Our aim in these negotiations has been to deliver for all of the people of of Northern Ireland and the support measures which we are announcing will be to the benefit of all our people."

She added: "We welcome this financial support of £1bn in the next two years."