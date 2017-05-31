Theresa May will again attempt to pull the election campaign onto Brexit on Thursday with a speech hailing it as a “great national mission” that she is best placed to lead.

Focussing on pending negotiations with the EU, Ms May will pledge to use the “promise of Brexit” to transform the country.

But it comes after a difficult week which has seen her campaign wobble following a shrinking poll lead, indications the election may lead to a hung parliament and criticism over her refusal to take part in head-to-head TV debates.

Speaking in the North East, the Prime Minister is expected to say: “For Britain to succeed we need to be ready to grasp the opportunities ahead, to make the most of every talent and ensure no person or community is left behind.

“And as we come together behind this great national mission – to make a success of Brexit and of the opportunities it brings – we will build a more united country as our shared values, interests and aspirations bring us together.”

She will add: “We are now 12 months on from the EU referendum. 12 months since the British people voted for a brighter future for our country. 12 months since they voted to leave the European Union and embrace the world.

“And in one week’s time, they have the opportunity to affirm that decision and secure that brighter future by voting for me to continue as Prime Minister.”

Theresa May says she's not frightened of debating Corbyn

The damaging decision to U-turn on her social care policy just days after it appeared in the Tory manifesto has led to Ms May facing questions over her claim to be the “strong and stable” option.

It also precipitated a marked drop in the Conservative poll lead, culminating in a YouGov seat-by-seat projection published by The Times suggesting the election will result in a hung parliament.

Ms May has been under pressure to face up to questions from other leaders in a head-to-head debate after Mr Corbyn took part in the live BBC programme on Wednesday night.