Jeremy Corbyn might be busy celebrating the fact Labour won a larger share of the election vote than Tony Blair gained when he took power in 2005 but for other MPs it has been a rather less triumphant day.

Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election has spectacularly backfired and left the Prime Minister with a seriously battered authority, no overall Commons majority and a hung parliament to play with.

As such, the political landscape has dramatically shifted in less than a day, with many Tory MP’s being left seatless.

While there has not quite been a Portillo moment - in the early hours of May 1997 a shock result saw Mr Portillo lose his seat and his hopes of becoming Conservative party leader ruined – the Conservative treasury team has suffered a serious blow. Nearly half of its ministers lost their seats on election night.

Here is a selection of some of those big name MP’s who have been stripped of their seats and left with just five working days to clear out their office.

Nick Clegg

The former Lib Dem leader has come along way since his days of being Deputy Prime Minister. Last night, Mr Clegg lost his seat in Sheffield Hallam after not managing to ward off competition from Labour candidate and disability campaigner Jared O’Mara who managed to gain a majority of 2,125 votes.

Students in the constituency made concerted efforts to rally against him, having not forgotten his broken promise over tuition fees.

The Lib Dems faced heavy criticism after they abandoned their flagship pledge to oppose any increase in tuition fees and restore free education. Performing a drastic U-turn, the cap on fees was trebled from £3000 to £9000 under the coalition.

Alex Salmond

The former Scottish first minister lost his Gordon seat in Scotland to the Conservatives. Mr Salmond fell into second place with a majority of 2,607.

Angus Robertson

It was not a good night for the fellow veteran SNP politician either. The SNP’s deputy party leader lost his Moray seat to Conservative Douglas Ross.

Ben Gummer

While less of a political heavyweight than some others who lost their seats, the rising star in Conservative politics was one of the engineers of Ms May’s widely criticised manifesto. Mr Gunmer lost his Ipswich which he had previously held with a majority of 3,000.

Jane Ellison

Labour snatched the Conservative minister’s majority of almost 8,000 in the London seat of Battersea. The first major Labour win of the general election saw Marsha De Cordova win with a 9.1 per cent swing in the vote in the increasingly affluent, gentrified seat.

Gavin Barwell

The Conservative Housing Minister lost his Croydon Central seat to Labour in the most hotly contested seat in the capital. Mr Barwell, the author of a book titled 'How to Win a Marginal Seat', witnessed his majority of just 165 in his marginal seat overturned by Labour candidate Sarah Jones.

Rob Wilson

Charities minister, who had a majority of 6,520 in the 2015 general election, was defeated by Labour candidate Matt Rodda after a 16 per cent swing to Labour.

Nicola Blackwood

The health minister is another Conservative frontbencher who lost their seat. Ms Blackwood lost in Oxford West and Abingdon, to Liberal Democrat Layla Moran, by 816 votes.

James Wharton

Labour took Stockton South from the Conservatives by just 888 votes. Paul Williams, a local GP who has spent the majority of his career working in the North East, took the seat from Mr Wharton in yet another result which confounded expectations.