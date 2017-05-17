The Prime Minister has refused to take part in any head-to-head television debates ahead of the general elections, but there are still numerous programmes to put the party leaders to the test.

They kick off with a seven-way debate and will also include one-to-one interviews and a Question Time special.

Here are the dates for your diary:

Thu 18 May, 8pm, ITV: Seven-way ITV leaders' debate takes place in Salford in which neither Theresa May nor Jeremy Corbyn will take part. The SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon, Ukip’s Paul Nuttall, Plaid Cymru’s Leanne Wood, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the Greens’ Caroline Lucas will all appear.

Mon 22 May, 7pm, BBC One: Andrew Neil interview with Theresa May.

Tue 23 May, 7pm, BBC One: Andrew Neil interview with Paul Nuttall

Wed 24 May, 7pm, BBC One: Andrew Neil interview with Tim Farron

Thu 25 May, 7pm, BBC One: Andrew Neil interview with Nicola Sturgeon

Fri 26 May, 7pm, BBC One: Andrew Neil interview with Jeremy Corbyn

Mon 29 May, 8pm, Channel 4: In a repeat of the format that happened in advance of the 2015 election, Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May will be interviewed by Channel 4's Jeremy Paxman in front of a live studio audience

Wed 31 May, 7.30pm, BBC One: A second seven-way debate featuring leading figures from each party, but again without May or Corbyn

Fri 2 June, BBC One, time TBC: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn take part in a BBC Question Time special hosted by David Dimbleby, but will not appear side by side