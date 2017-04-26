  1. News
General election: Final PMQs discussed by chief political commentator John Rentoul

Send in your questions for the debate

theresa-may-pmqs.jpg
Theresa May responding to Jeremy Corbyn during the final PMQs before the general election BBC Parliament

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have faced off in the final Prime Minister's Questions before the snap general election on 8 June. 

John Bercow, speaker of the House of Commons, allowed a far longer session than scheduled that left Ms May answering questions up until 1pm. 

John Rentoul, The Independent's chief political commentator, and Andy Grice, political editor, are on Facebook Live to discuss the fallout.

Head here to send them your questions in the Facebook Live comments section.

