Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have faced off in the final Prime Minister's Questions before the snap general election on 8 June.

John Bercow, speaker of the House of Commons, allowed a far longer session than scheduled that left Ms May answering questions up until 1pm.

John Rentoul, The Independent's chief political commentator, and Andy Grice, political editor, are on Facebook Live to discuss the fallout.

