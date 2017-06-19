Theresa May has been heckled as she left Finsbury Park Mosque, where she had been visiting after a terror attack on Muslim worshippers.

One man was heard shouting "how come you were so quick today" as the Prime Minister emerged from the centre, an apparent reference to her initial failure to visit victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

As a number of people surrounding the place of worship yelled at the leader, the same man could be heard asking "Mrs May, have you got a personal taxi today?".

