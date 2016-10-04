A five-year-old girl has delivered an attack on Prime Minister Theresa May over the issue of homelessness.

In a video clip that has racked up tens of thousands of views on YouTube, Brooke Blair addressed the Prime Minister directly, calling for fiscal assistance to address homelessness in Britain.

Speaking to the camera, she says: “My name is Brooke Blair and I’m five years old. I’ve got something to say to you, Theresa May.

“Yesterday night I was out on the streets and I saw hundreds and millions of homeless people.

“I saw one with floppy ears, I saw loads. You should be out there, Theresa May. You should be ... biscuits, hot chocolate, sandwiches, building houses.”

“Look, I'm only fiveyears old, there's nothing I can do about it. I'm saving up money and there'll never be enough.”

The child suggests Britain’s previous involvement in foreign conflicts comes at the expense of financial support for homeless people.

Almost shouting, she adds: “You've got the pot of money, spend some and help people. That's what you've got to do, because we've had lots of wars in this country and I do not like that, Theresa May. I'm very angry.”

The video was posted to YouTube by her mother Holly Mathews.

Ms Matthews, who starred in 1990s TV show Byker Grove, said in a blog post that the issue of homelessness had recently made an impression on her daughter.