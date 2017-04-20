Labour MP Fiona Mactaggart has announced she will not stand as MP for Slough in the 8 June vote – as Jeremy Corbyn gives his first major speech of the election campaign.

She becomes the ninth Labour MP to quit the Commons after several big names announced their retirement, including Alan Johnson.

She was one of 13 MPs who voted against a snap general election to be held in seven weeks time.

In a letter sent to her Labour colleagues, she said she was “bored by political squabbles over personalities” and “depressed by the way the fantastic capacity in the voluntary sector is being run down by lack of funds or poor leadership”.

Ms Mactaggart, first elected in 1997 when Tony Blair swept to power with a landslide victory, is currently a member of the Intelligence and Security Committee.

The former Home Office minister has also been an active campaigner on slavery and trafficking and is the secretary of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Prostitution and the Global Sex Trade, and Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Human Trafficking & Modern Day Slavery.

Former shadow home secretary Andy Burnham is not standing in the June poll as he is running to be the metro mayor of Greater Manchester.

Brexiteer Gisela Stuart, a critic of Jeremy Corbyn, is also standing down.

More follows...