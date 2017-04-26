Jeremy Corbyn’s team has indicated the Labour leader may not take part in TV debates that do not involve Theresa May.

A spokesman for Mr Corbyn said the events would only be worthwhile if the leaders of the two major parties were pitted against each other.

Ms May has already signalled she will not take part, leading to claims from Mr Corbyn and others that she is “running scared” and calls for broadcasters to “empty chair” her.

On Wednesday The Independent carried an exclusive poll by BMG Research showing that a majority of the British public do want the party leaders to face each other in front of live TV cameras.

Asked whether Mr Corbyn would attend a broadcast which did not involve Ms May, the spokesman said: "Obviously, if you are talking about a debate about the possible outcomes of the election, you are talking about a debate between the Conservative Party and the Labour Party first and foremost.

“To have a debate among the opposition parties doesn't meet that objective at all.

“I don't think having a debate among opposition parties in any way meets the objective of giving the British people a chance of seeing what the real choices are in this election campaign.”

UK General Election 2017







22 show all UK General Election 2017









































1/22 18 April 2017 Media gather in Downing Street, London, ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May PA wire

2/22 18 April 2017 Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street to announce snap election EPA

3/22 18 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election Getty Images

4/22 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May walks back into 10 Downing Street after making a statement to the nation Getty Images

5/22 18 April 2017 Broadcast journalists set up on the green outside the Houses of Parliament after the prime minister announced that she will seek an early general election Getty Images

6/22 18 April 2017 A newspaper stand shows a copy of today's Evening Standard, with the front page story relating to British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8 Getty Images

7/22 18 April 2017 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to carers during a visit to Birmingham Carers Hub to launch Labour's proposed Carer's Allowance increase Getty Images

8/22 19 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in Walmsley Parish Hall, Bolton, as she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the looming election campaign PA wire

9/22 19 April 2017 Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon walks with deputy leader and member of parliament Angus Robertson during a media facility outside the Houses of Parliament Getty Images

10/22 19 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative Party members to launch their election campaign in Walmsley Parish Hall in Bolton, England Getty Images

11/22 20 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north Londo PA wire

12/22 21 April 2017 Prime Minster Theresa May gives a short speech and at GSK in Maidenhead, England Getty Images

13/22 21 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads with children as he visits Brentry Children Centre in Bristol, during Labour's election campaign PA

14/22 24 April 2017 A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

15/22 24 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore. PA wire

16/22 24 April 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

17/22 24 April 2017 The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

18/22 24 April 2017 Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

19/22 24 April 2017 The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

20/22 25 April 2017 Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit PA wire

21/22 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales PA wire

22/22 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Brackla community centre in Bridgend, Wales PA

He added: “The fact that she is running scared of that is a sign of her weakness, not her strength."

The BMG poll revealed more than half of people – some 54 per cent – want the live contests to go ahead.

Among voters planning to back each of the major political parties, there were majorities wanting the debates to go ahead in almost all.

Only Conservative voters were more equivocal – but even there more believed they should happen, with 44 per cent calling for leaders to take part, and 40 per cent saying they should not.

ITV has already said that it will hold a leaders' debate with further details to be announced in due course, while Sky News is also considering its options.

Downing Street insiders have confirmed Ms May’s aides are in talks with the BBC, with a source telling The Independent that if anything is agreed it will not be the kind of debates that have taken place in previous years.

The source said: “We’re not taking part in head-to-head debates on TV.”

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas said: “Both the Prime Minister and leader of the opposition are running scared of the TV debates.

Corbyn taunts May over 'hand-picked' audiences

“Our democracy deserves better than this. Theresa May should commit to doing the TV debates, and Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't be afraid to 'empty chair' the Prime Minister and debate with the other parties.”

TV debates featured in the British general election campaign in 2010, when Gordon Brown went head-to-head with David Cameron and Nick Clegg, with the Lib Dem’s surging from the publicity.

After protracted wrangling in 2015, David Cameron took part in question sessions with live audiences but did not go head-to-head in a debate with other party leaders.