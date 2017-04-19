There will be at least one TV debate in the 2017 general election campaign, despite Theresa May's insistence that she will not take part.

Broadcaster ITV said it would push ahead with a debate which will be hosted by Julie Etchingham, who chaired a similar event in 2015.

Ms May has been repeatedly attacked for her refusal to take part in any televised event, but said she would rather get "out and about" to engage with voters directly.

A spokesman told The Independent: “ITV will hold a leaders’ debate as we did in 2010 and 2015.”

Further details of the debate are due to be released in due course. A source confirmed leaders had been invited, but would not say what would happen if any refused.

There have been calls for broadcasters to “empty chair” Ms May if she does not attend, while other MPs attacked the Prime Minister in the House of Commons on Wednesday over her refusal.

ITV was among the channels showing debates during the 2010 and 2015 general elections.

1/8 The leaders' debate 2015 Green Party leader Natalie Bennett, Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg, Ukip leader Nigel Farage, Labour leader Ed Miliband, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister David Cameron during the 7-way debate PA

2/8 David Cameron David Cameron: "People who come here and work hard help make this a great country, but we do need immigration that's controlled and fair." Getty Images Europe

3/8 Ed Miliband Ed Miliband says that work 'doesn't pay' in Britain and says Labour would change that. He says David Cameron is talking rubbish. Ken McKay/ITV/PA

4/8 Nick Clegg Nick Clegg says there's "good immigration and bad immigration". "I want Britain to be open for business but not open to abuse". Getty Images Europe

5/8 Nigel Farage "Sixty per cent of [people with HIV] are not British nationals... I know there are some horrible things happening in many parts of the world, but what we need to do is put the NHS there for British families," says Nigel Farage Ken McKay/ITV/PA

6/8 Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon says the PM is acting like a "petulant schoolchild threatening to leave". Ken McKay/ITV/PA

7/8 Leanne Wood Leanne Wood has a proposal: "I recognise there are many problems with the EU but Wales benefits from being a member". Ken McKay/ITV/PA

8/8 Natalie Bennett Natalie Bennett: "UN has asked us to take in Syrian refugees, we've taken in 143 Syrians, we should do more and our fair share" ITV

No details of format or date of the new debate have yet been released, but it is expected that Ms Etchingham will host the programme as she did two years ago, when seven leaders including David Cameron, Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg took part in a two-hour showdown.