Bookmakers have released their first set of odds ahead of the snap general election which is to be held in June.

A Conservative majority is the favourite outcome with odds of 2/9 and the next most likely result being no overall majority, coming in at 4/1, according to William Hill.

Labour appear to have a difficult task ahead of them and the bookmaker has them down at a distant 14/1 to secure a majority.

Latest #GeneralElection betting odds following Theresa May's announcement of a snap General Election for the 8th June this year. pic.twitter.com/PE4Ya2j96X — William Hill Betting (@WilliamHill) April 18, 2017

Ladbrokes meanwhile, offered odds 12/1 on the main opposition party securing a majority, but confident the Conservatives would secure it, they offered just 1/5.

Paddy Power meanwhile offered 1/7 on a Conservative majority, 5/1 on no overall majority and 14/1 on a Labour win.

News of the snap election came when Theresa May made a surprise announcement on the steps of Downing Street.

After months of assertions that she would not call an election, Ms May threw the gauntlet down to other party leaders to back her proposal.

"We need a general election and we need one now," Ms May said. "I have just chaired a meeting of the Cabinet, where we agreed that the Government should call a general election, to be held on 8 June."

Leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, welcomed the call and said that Labour would offer “an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy".

“I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first," Mr Corbyn said.

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

2/20 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

3/20 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

4/20 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

5/20 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

6/20 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

7/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

8/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

9/20 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

10/20 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

11/20 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

12/20 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

13/20 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

14/20 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

15/20 5 April 2017 Getty Images

16/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

17/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

18/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

19/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

20/20 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

Tim Farron, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, who are 25/1 outsiders to win the election, said the election provided a “chance to change the direction of the country”.

"If you want to avoid a disastrous Hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the Single Market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance,” he said in a statement.