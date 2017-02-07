Government climbdown gives MPs decisive vote on final Brexit deal

MPs will be given a decisive vote on the final Brexit deal, the Government has agreed in a major climbdown.

Ministers sought to avert a major revolt by pro-EU Tories by conceding that the vote will take place “before the European Parliament debates and votes on the final agreement”.

They also suggested – for the first time – that a vote will be staged even if Theresa May emerges from the Article 50 talks with no agreement at all.

Labour hailed the “important concession” as a very significant move by the Government, pointing to “real anxiety” among MPs of all parties.

Pro-EU MPs fear the Prime Minister will carry out her threat to leave the EU with no deal, if necessary – threatening an economic slump.

However, Keir Starmer, the party’s Brexit spokesman, said he would press ministers to confirm a vote in the event of no deal being reached – as debate continues on the Article 50 Bill.

