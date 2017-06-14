Theresa May has ordered an emergency meeting to ensure the authorities are best prepared to help tackle the fallout from the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze.

A spokesman for Prime Minister said she was “deeply saddened” by the incident which has claimed the lives of at least six people already, with many more injured.

With questions already being asked as to the responsibility of both local and national government, Ms May ordered the gathering this afternoon.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in the Grenfell Tower and is being kept constantly updated on the situation.

“She has asked for a cross-Government meeting at the Civil Contingencies Secretariat to take place at 4pm to co-ordinate the response and ensure the Government is ready to assist the emergency services and local authorities as necessary.”

He added: “The PM’s thoughts are with all of those affected by this terrible incident and the emergency services, who are working tirelessly in very difficult circumstances.”

Hundreds of firefighters were sent to 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, as large plumes of smoke billowed above the capital after the blaze broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

1/36 Falling burning debris at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower Guilhem Baker/LNP

2/36 Local residents watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire Getty Images

3/36 London Fire Brigade said there has been a number of fatalities from the blaze Rex Features

4/36 The fire was first reported in the early hours of Wednesday and continued into the morning Rex Features

5/36 A local resident sees the fire over the rooftops @Ebajgora

6/36 A firefighter reacts at the scene of the blaze Getty Images

7/36 Residents watch as the blaze continues Getty Images

8/36 More than 200 firefighters have been fighting the blaze PA

9/36 London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared the fire a major incident Getty Images

10/36 Police and fire services attempted to evacuate the concrete block of flats Getty Images

11/36 A woman runs to assist paramedics working at the fire at the Grenfell Tower Getty Images

12/36 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London in the early hours of Wednesday morning Getty Images

13/36 Fire fighters tackle the 24-storey building in West London Getty Images

14/36 Ambulances are stationed nearby Getty Images

15/36 Paramedics arrive with oxygen Getty Images

16/36 Emergency services believe it will take some time to establish the cause of the fire

17/36 Tens of people have been taken to five different hospitals across London Getty Images

18/36 A man comforts a boy after the tower block was severely damaged Reuters

19/36 Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground nearby Reuters

20/36 Firefighters are stationed at the building Getty Images

21/36 Smoke engulfs Grenfell tower Rex Features

22/36 Lots of people donating water, food and clothing to St Clement's church for the residents of Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Samuel Osborne

23/36 A man speaks to a fire fighter after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

24/36 According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze. Residents in the tower were evacuated and a number of people were treated for a range of injuries EPA

25/36 A resident of Grenfell Tower is trapped as smoke billows from the window after a fire engulfed the building Getty Images

26/36 A distressed, trapped man waves an item of clothing from his window, at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower block in Latimer Road Guilhem Baker/LNP

27/36 Members of the emergency services work at the scene of a huge blaze which engulfed Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block in Latimer Road Getty Images

28/36 According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze EPA

29/36 Fire fighters tackle the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

30/36 The burnt facade of Grenfell Tower, the night after the fire in Latimer Road, West London REUTERS/Neil Hall

31/36 Local residents gather at a community centre near Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road REUTERS/Toby Melville

32/36 A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London AP

33/36 Police and rescue services operate near the fire at Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey apartment block in Latimer Road EPA

34/36 A man stands amid debris on the A40 after a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London REUTERS/Toby Melville

35/36 A view of the empty A40 highway after it was closed in both directions, due to the proximity of the fire at Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road EPA

36/36 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

Witnesses spoke of “terrifying” scenes, with some residents suggesting they heard no alarm go off when the fire began. At least 30 people have been taken to five hospitals and six are confirmed dead.

It has already emerged that Ms May’s new chief of staff, Gavin Barwell, had failed as housing minister to carry out a fire safety review of tower blocks, despite the recommendation to deliver one being years overdue.

A fire expert behind the report calling for the desperately needed safety appraisal, said he had spoken to Mr Barwell earlier this year and the then-minister told him he was “still looking at it”.

London fire: At least six dead in Grenfell Tower blaze

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said there are "questions that have to be answered" after residents of the tower were told to stay in their flats in the event of a fire.

Mr Khan condemned the "bad advice" given to residents of the West London tower block that was engulfed in flames overnight, killing several inhabitants and leaving many trapped inside the burning building.

A newsletter to residents in 2014 said the "stay put" policy worked because the block had been designed according to “rigorous fire safety standards”.