A former Housing Minister has criticised the Conservatives for failing to update fire safety regulations, which campaigners argue could have saved the lives of Grenfell Tower residents.

The former Liberal Democrat MP, Stephen Williams, said he was "disappointed" to find promises he had made in the Houses of Commons to update fire safety building regulations had not been followed by his successors.

As a minister in the Tory-Lib Dem Coalition, Mr Williams pledged to review "outdated" fire laws in March 2015 following a campaign by the All Parliamentary Fire Safety and Rescue Group for new legislation.

"I remember confirming in the Commons that we would complete a review of Part B [fire safety] building regulations and publish the findings by the end of 2016 or early 2017," Mr Williams said, the Mail on Sunday reports. But I stopped being the Minister shortly afterwards.

"I only became aware the review had not taken place a couple of days ago, following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

"Of course, this disappoints me as I gave an assurance on behalf of the Government at the time, based on the advice of officials that we would do this. I can’t see any reason why the review hasn’t happened."

He went on to criticise the Kensingotn and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation over the failure to observe manufacturer's warnings polyethylene should not be used on buildings more than ten metres high.

"Clearly it is alarming," he said. "This will be something for Kensington and Chelsea and their contractors to answer for, if they were not following manufacturer’s advice."

In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire







45 show all In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire























































































1/45 Grenfell Tower is seen in the distance PA

2/45 A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

3/45 'Theresa May Stay Away' message written on the messages of support at Latymer Community Church for those affected by the fire Ray Tang/REX

4/45 An aerial view of the area surrounding Grenfall tower Getty

5/45 Donated shoes sit in the Westway Sports Centre near to the site of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

6/45 Messages of support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower are displayed on a well near the tower in London AP

7/45 A local resident stands on her balcony by the gutted Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Getty Images

8/45 Messages of condolence are left at a relief centre close to the scene of the fire that broke out at Grenfell Tower, EPA

9/45 A police officer stands by a security cordon outside Latimer Road station Getty Images

10/45 Firemen examine the scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London on a huge ladder AP

11/45 A search dog is led through the rubble of the Grenfell Tower in London as firefighting continue to damp-down the deadly fire AP

12/45 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comforts a local resident (name not given) at St Clement's Church in west London where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

13/45 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hugs councillor Mushtaq Lasharie as he arrives at St Clement's Church in Latimer Road, where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

14/45 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meeting staff and volunteers at St Clementís Church in Latimer Road David Mirzoeff/PA

15/45 Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

16/45 Emotions run high as people attend a candle lit vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

17/45 Debris hangs from the blackened exterior of Grenfell Tower Getty Images

18/45 A woman speaks to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

19/45 A woman holds a missing person posters near the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

20/45 Sadiq Khan speaking with a resident James Gourley/REX

21/45 Ken Livingstone walks near the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

22/45 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is confronted by Kai Ramos, 7, near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

23/45 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to a woman outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Yui Mok/PA Wire

24/45 Volunteers distribute aid near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

25/45 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

26/45 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

27/45 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

28/45 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

29/45 People gather to observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

30/45 People light candles as they observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

31/45 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

32/45 A man distributes food from the back of a van near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

33/45 A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

34/45 A T-shirt with a written message from the London Fire Brigade hangs from a fence near The Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

35/45 A young girl on her way to lay flowers near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

36/45 The remains of residential tower block Grenfell Tower are seen from Dixon House a nearby tower block Getty

37/45 Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire REUTERS/Neil Hall

38/45 Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

39/45 People distribute boxes of food near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower bloc REUTERS/Paul Hackett

40/45 A woman touches a missing poster for 12-year-old Jessica Urbano on a tribute wall after laying flowers on the side of Latymer Community Church next to the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower AP

41/45 A man looks at messages written on a wall near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

42/45 Candles and messages of condolence near where the fire broke out at Grenfell Tower EPA

43/45 Police carry a stretcher towards Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

44/45 Emergency services at Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

45/45 Police carry out a body from Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Rick Findler/PA Wire

It comes after Mark Prisk, the former Conservative housing minister between 2012 and 2013, said Government officials have spent an inadequate amount of time reviewing fire safety in recent years.

When asked whether enough time had been allocated to discussing fire safety processes, he replied: “What’s clear to me is that – no. I think, as Whitehall as a whole – and ministers must clearly be included in that – we all need to do more. We need to learn from that.”

Last week, it emerged Brandon Lewis, the former Tory housing minister between 2014 and 2016, warned against increasing fire safety regulations to include sprinklers in 2014 because it could discourage house building.

He told MPs: “We believe that it is the responsibility of the fire industry, rather than the Government, to market fire sprinkler systems effectively and to encourage their wider installation.”

He said the Tory Government had committed to being the first to reduce regulations nationwide.

He added: “The cost of fitting a fire sprinkler system may affect house building – something we want to encourage – so we must wait to see what impact that regulation has.”

At least 58 people died, or are missing, presumed dead, in the Grenfell Tower tragedy (AP/ Kirsty Wigglesworth )

But earlier in the Westminster Hall debate to mark Fire Sprinklers Week, he had admitted: "Sprinklers work. We know that. No one can deny it.

"The myths around sprinklers have been well explained and debunked here today.

"They are an effective way of controlling fires and of protecting lives and property."

At least 58 people died, or are missing, presumed dead, after fire ravaged the 24-storey Grenfell Tower block in the early hours of Wednesday, police have said.

Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police warned that the death toll could rise further.

It makes Grenfell Tower the deadliest blaze in the capital since the Second World War.