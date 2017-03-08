Michael Heseltine criticised for saying Theresa May has a 'man-sized job' on International Women's Day

Lord Heseltine has been criticised for using gendered language when referring to Theresa May.

The slip-up, which comes on International Women’s Day, happened while the former Cabinet minister was being interviewed on Sky News.

Speaking of his sacking as an advisor to the Government by the Prime Minister, the peer appeared to suggest women’s jobs were less important.

“I don't in any way criticise her for this, she's got a man-sized job to do and she's very busy,” he said.

“I've been working very constructively with three different Secretaries of State in the twilight world of politics doing the job that I know how to do best”.

Lord Heseltine was confronted by Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee for his choice of words.

“She's got a man-sized job? It's a woman-sized job now,” the presenter interjected.

The peer responded: “As I said it, I knew you wouldn't be able to resist that … No, you're perfectly right. I find myself chastised by you”.

The presenter noted that it was International Women’s Day.

Lord Heseltine took part in a rebellion in the House of Lords last night that saw the Government again defeated on its Brexit Bill for the second time in a week.

Peers voted overwhelmingly to give MPs a “meaningful vote” on any Brexit deal – an idea which the Government has rejected.