Jeremy Corbyn has dismissed comparisons between himself and the US President-elect Donald Trump, saying for starters he’s “got [his] own” hair.

Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning, the Labour leader batted away the suggestion that a recent speech, in which Mr Corbyn said the UK’s political system was rigged against the ordinary Joe, had a “whiff of Donald Trump” about it.

“I'm really interested about the similarities between me and Donald Trump,” Mr Corbyn said.

“Is it the hair or something? I've got my own."

Pressed on what he means by his anti-establishment rhetoric, Mr Corbyn said: “What I mean by it is the very wealthy in this country outsource and offshore their wealth in tax havens around the world.

“We’ve been privatising services for a very long time, we have a growing gap between the richest and the poorest and we have a political system which leaves an awful lot of people behind.”