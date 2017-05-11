Jeremy Corbyn has insisted the policies in Labour’s widely-leaked manifesto will be “very popular”, as the final document was agreed.

The Labour leader said the manifesto had been “amended” since a version of it was leaked overnight, but only minor changes are believed to have been made.

Voters would be able to see the final document “in the next few days”, Mr Corbyn said – including detailed costings of “every promise we make”.

He did not mention the leak which led to the 51-page document being revealed overnight. The manifesto had been “unanimously agreed” by today’s ‘Clause V’ meeting.

“We believe the policies in it are very popular, an offer that will transform the lives of many people in our society,” Mr Corbyn told reporters.

