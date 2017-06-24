Jeremy Corbyn is the “man of the moment” and can lead the Labour party into government, Harriet Harman has said.

The former deputy Labour leader compared Mr Corbyn to Tony Blair saying they share a clear appeal to the electorate.

Despite being critical of the Labour leader in the past, Ms Harman said the recent general election was a turning point and Mr Corbyn should take the credit.

“It seemed he, [Tony Blair], was the man of the moment. And Jeremy Corbyn is the man of the moment to get Labour into government,” Ms Harman said, while speaking at the Kings Place Politics Festival, i News reported.

“All this idea [people] were voting for him because they thought he wasn’t going to win. I don’t believe that actually. The mantle of electoral approval has been wrapped around him.”

She also added that Theresa May’s election performance had resulted in many of her MPs showing “contempt” towards her.

Former deputy leader of the Labour Party, Harriet Harman (Getty Images)

“The only thing keeping the Tory party together is the fear that if they topple over the edge, we will be on them like a pack of wolves," Ms Harman said, according to The Sun.

Ms Harman’s praise comes as Mr Corbyn overtook Ms May for the first time as voters’ choice for who would make the better Prime Minister, according to a YouGov poll for The Times.

A total of 35 per cent of people thought Mr Corbyn would make the best Prime Minister, one point higher than Ms May.