Jeremy Corbyn signals plan to 'nationalise' the Great British Bake Off

Labour leader slams 'fate' of Bake Off as what happens when the BBC is allowed to outsource programme making

Jeremy Corbyn has stepped up his campaign to renationalise key British assets – with a call to take The Great British Bake Off into common ownership,

Speaking at a rally in Birmingham, the Labour leader seized upon a banner with a jokey suggestion for saving the hugely-popular – but threatened - TV show.

Mr Corbyn pointed to the dangers of contracting out - in this case, the fact that a private TV company called Love Productions, rather than the BBC itself, makes the programme.

Praising all the banners, he told the crowd: “I’m really taken by the one ‘Nationalise Bake Off’.

“The fate of Bake Off is what happened when the BBC was allowed to contract out its programme-making to someone else.”

“The public lost ownership of Bake Off. Shall we get it back? Are we all gonna bake?” he cried – to muted cheers.

The call came despite Mr Corbyn declaring on a Mumsnet webchat yesterday, that he was “totally anti-sugar” – and, hence, did not have a favourite biscuit.

