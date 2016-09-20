Jeremy Corbyn signals plan to 'nationalise' the Great British Bake Off

Jeremy Corbyn has stepped up his campaign to renationalise key British assets – with a call to take The Great British Bake Off into common ownership,

Speaking at a rally in Birmingham, the Labour leader seized upon a banner with a jokey suggestion for saving the hugely-popular – but threatened - TV show.

Mr Corbyn pointed to the dangers of contracting out - in this case, the fact that a private TV company called Love Productions, rather than the BBC itself, makes the programme.

Praising all the banners, he told the crowd: “I’m really taken by the one ‘Nationalise Bake Off’.

“The fate of Bake Off is what happened when the BBC was allowed to contract out its programme-making to someone else.”

“The public lost ownership of Bake Off. Shall we get it back? Are we all gonna bake?” he cried – to muted cheers.

The call came despite Mr Corbyn declaring on a Mumsnet webchat yesterday, that he was “totally anti-sugar” – and, hence, did not have a favourite biscuit.