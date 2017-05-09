Jeremy Corbyn has pledged to pump money into the nation’s cash-strapped schools as part of a £20bn education package paid for reversing Conservative corporate tax giveaways.

The ambitious proposals will also see Labour promise to ban 30-plus class sizes, scrap adult learners’ course fees and bring back student grants.

Labour claimed it could fund the ambitious proposals by undoing Conservative plans to cut corporation tax to 17 per cent by 2020 and instead raising it to 26 per cent – still lower than in other EU countries.

It throws down the gauntlet to Theresa May who herself faces a Tory rebellion over tight school funding, while polling for The Independent shows ditching corporation tax cuts to fund better services is hugely popular with the public.

Mr Corbyn also confirmed plans to give all primary school children free meals and restore education maintenance allowance for college students as part of his plan for a “National Education Service”.

The Labour leader has vowed a government run by him would mean a “reckoning” for Britain's elites and do away with an economy “rigged in favour of the rich and powerful”.

He said: “People of all ages are being held back by a lack of funding for education, and this in turn is holding back the economy by depriving industry of the untapped talent of thousands of people.

“The Conservatives have spent seven years starving schools of funding, meaning head-teachers are having to send begging letters to parents to ask for money.”

UK General Election 2017







42 show all UK General Election 2017

















































































1/42 18 April 2017 Media gather in Downing Street, London, ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May PA wire

2/42 18 April 2017 Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street to announce snap election EPA

3/42 18 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election Getty Images

4/42 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May walks back into 10 Downing Street after making a statement to the nation Getty Images

5/42 18 April 2017 Broadcast journalists set up on the green outside the Houses of Parliament after the prime minister announced that she will seek an early general election Getty

6/42 18 April 2017 A newspaper stand shows a copy of today's Evening Standard, with the front page story relating to British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8 Getty Images

7/42 18 April 2017 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to carers during a visit to Birmingham Carers Hub to launch Labour's proposed Carer's Allowance increase Getty Images

8/42 19 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in Walmsley Parish Hall, Bolton, as she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the looming election campaign PA wire

9/42 19 April 2017 Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon walks with deputy leader and member of parliament Angus Robertson during a media facility outside the Houses of Parliament Getty Images

10/42 19 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative Party members to launch their election campaign in Walmsley Parish Hall in Bolton, England Getty Images

11/42 20 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north Londo PA wire

12/42 21 April 2017 Prime Minster Theresa May gives a short speech and at GSK in Maidenhead, England Getty Images

13/42 21 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads with children as he visits Brentry Children Centre in Bristol, during Labour's election campaign PA

14/42 24 April 2017 A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

15/42 24 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore. PA

16/42 24 April 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

17/42 24 April 2017 The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

18/42 24 April 2017 Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

19/42 24 April 2017 The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

20/42 25 April 2017 Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit PA wire

21/42 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales PA wire

22/42 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall knocks on the door of a resident during a visit to Hartlepool Getty Images

23/42 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall leaves a pub after meeting with television media in Hartlepool Getty

24/42 29 April 2017 A UK Independence Party supporter (L) scuffles with a pro-europe supporter ahead of a visit by UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool Getty Images

25/42 29 April 2017 Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Banchory, Scotland Getty

26/42 29 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally on April 29, 2017 in Banchory, Scotland Getty Images

27/42 29 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn delivers a campaign speech on leadership in London Getty Images

28/42 29 April 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in East London Reuters

29/42 30 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters as he arrives for a conference for head teachers in Telford Getty

30/42 2 May 2017 Green MEP Molly Scott Cato speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy watched by Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas and Green London Assembly member Siân Rebecca Berry at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

31/42 2 May 2017 Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

32/42 2 May 2017 Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Siân Rebecca Berry, London Assembly Green Party member and the Bristol West candidate, Molly Scott Cato make an announcement of the party's new Brexit policy in London EPA

33/42 2 May 2017 Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson gave a speech at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel in Edinburgh ahead of the local government election PA

34/42 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate, while on the election campaign trail Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

35/42 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall eats grapes during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate PA Wire

36/42 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

37/42 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

38/42 2 May 2017 A view of the Liberal Democrat battle bus during a general election campaign visit to Lewes in East Sussex Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

39/42 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England Getty Images

40/42 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England. The Prime Minister is campaigning in South-West England, a former Liberal Democrat stronghold, as she urges West Country voters to stick with her party ahead of the polls on June 8 Getty Images

41/42 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Reuters

42/42 2 May 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May having some chips while on a walkabout during a election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

He added: “We will reverse the Conservatives’ tax giveaways to big business and put money back where it belongs, in our schools, our colleges and our communities.”

Ex-Chancellor George Osborne charted a course for corporation tax to fall from its 2010 rate of 28 per cent, to 19 per cent today and down to 17 per cent by 2020.

Ms May has signalled she will go ahead with the giveaway to businesses, despite the current British rate already being below that of other big European nations – with comparable rates in Germany above 30 per cent and in France, at 33 per cent.

Yet a recent report from the Public Accounts Committee showed how per-pupil school funding is falling in real terms, with head-teachers being forced to find £3bn in savings – 8 per cent of the total schools budget – by 2020.

In April research revealed how half of schools in England have been forced to ask parents for some form of financial help as a result of crippling budget cuts to education.

In 90 seconds: Corbyn launches Labour's official General Election campaign

In a survey of around 1,200 teachers and school leaders, almost three-quarters of respondents reported seeing cuts to spending on books and equipment in school, and almost half reported cuts to special educational needs provisions.

A BMG Research poll for The Independent showed that 77 per cent of voters – including 69 per cent of those planning to back Ms May – agreed that corporation tax reductions should be scrapped if the money was going to the NHS.

Ms May has also faced calls from many Tories likely to be re-elected to abandon the Government’s school funding reforms amid fears that a proposed draft formula could see thousands of schools losing out, while others would gain.

Conservative Chief Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke said: “Jeremy Corbyn can’t deliver any of this. They’re just made up promises on the back of nonsensical spending plans. He’s spent this damaging tax rise on businesses on 12 different things and he’s already dropped numerous things he’s said he’d do before.”

Jeremy Corbyn slams Conservative and Ukip leaders in passionate speech

Labour said the extra funding would allow for a reduction in class sizes, leading to the commitment that all five- to seven-year-olds would be taught in classes of fewer than 30 pupils.

The party would increase the adult skills budget to £1.5bn in 2020 to abolish upfront fees and increase course funding by 20 per cent per year to allow for an expansion of places.

Labour has already committed to extending free school meals for all primary children, costing between £700m to £900m and paid for by putting VAT on private school fees.

They have also previously announced a £582m plan to reintroduce Education Maintenance Allowance for 16- to 18-year-olds and restore grants for university students costing between £1.6bn and £1.8bn.

The Lib Dems also announced they would bring forward £7bn of extra school and college funding in the next parliament.