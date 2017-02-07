Jeremy Corbyn has said he unequivocally supports a statement by the Speaker of the House of Commons suggesting Donald Trump will not be allowed to address Parliament during his state visit to the UK.

Mr Corbyn was speaking on BBC Radio London, after John Bercow faced calls to resign for saying he "strongly opposed" the President being invited to speak to MPs. The Speaker is traditionally politically neutral, but his firm statement in the House on Monday afternoon was met with applause from MPs.

Asked if Mr Bercow has the right to make such a statement, Mr Corbyn said: "The speaker speaks for Parliament. He is elected by all members of the House, he is therefore independent. He has the authority over Westminster Hall and that aspect of state visits."

He added: "I think he has spoken absolutely clearly [about] Donald Trump, and his misogyny and his racism and his behaviour over international law, particularly on the convention on refugees.

"I think he is absolutely right and I welcome the statement."

Mr Bercow told MPs on Monday he did not have the authority to block Mr Trump's state visit altogether, after Theresa May extended an invitation to the President during her visit to Washington last month.

But he said he had the power as Speaker to oppose an appearance by Mr Trump in Parliament's Royal Gallery, generally regarded as one of the high points of a traditional state visit.

“Before the imposition of the migrant ban I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall,” Mr Bercow said. “After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.”

He said that addressing Parliament was "not an automatic right, it is an earned honour". And to the visible shock of MPs, Mr Bercow added in a raised voice: "I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons."

Trump Inauguration protests around the World







14 show all Trump Inauguration protests around the World

























1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

Government ministers have been critical of Mr Bercow's statement. Sajid Javid told the BBC's Today programme that his actions could set him on a collision course with the Prime Minister, who has been careful to present a positive picture of her relationship with Mr Trump.

He said: "Anyone who knows the Speaker knows that he speaks his mind but he doesn’t speak for the Government.

“The Government is very clear. President Trump is the leader of our most important ally he is elected fairly and squarely.

"And it’s manifestly in our national interest that we reach out to him, we work with him and that he visits us in the UK."

