MP Jo Cox’s alleged killer won’t invoke medical history in defence, court told

The man charged with the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox will not invoke his medical history as part of his defence, a court has heard.

During a hearing at the Old Bailey on Monday Cairns Nelson, defending, said Thomas Mair had been assessed by doctors and that medical evidence would not be involved in the trial.

The defendant has been charged with shooting and stabbing Ms Cox, 41, outside her constituency surgery in Birstall, near Leeds, in the run-up to the EU referendum this year.

The man is charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon. Ms Cox was killed on 16 June this year.

Prosecutor Tom Little said the trial would instead be “factual” in nature.

“The prosecution understand that the issues will be factual, or appear to be at this stage,” he said.

Mr Mair was due to appear by video link at the Old Bailey from his cell in Belmarsh jail, but ultimately did not appear due to technical problems.

His barrister gave permission for the hearing to go ahead despite his absence.

The man is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 4 October for a plea hearing and will stand trial in November.

His case is being handled under "terrorism protocols".

Additional reporting by PA