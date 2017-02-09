John Bercow faces a vote of no confidence in the House of Commons after a Conservative MP tabled a motion in response to the Speaker's comments over the impending visit to the UK by Donald Trump.

Mr Bercow said the US President should not be allowed to address Parliament during a point of order in the Commons this week.

James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and Southend East, tabled the motion after earlier writing to Theresa May to ask for the Commons to be given a free vote in the event of a vote of no confidence in the Speaker.

Labour has said it would oppose a vote of no confidence, with shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz saying she welcomed Mr Bercow’s “support for us and for the reputation of Parliament”.

John Bercow defends his comments on Donald Trump

She said: "When a person refers to a senator, Elizabeth Warren, as Pocahontas, who is then silenced by her party. When a person repeats the cry, 'Lock her up', of a candidate, when no offence has been committed.

"When a person suggests women should be grabbed in certain places without their consent. When a person has consistently questioned the birthplace of an American president, President Obama.

"Then I, born in Aden, Yemen, of Goan-Indian heritage, who may or not be directly affected by the travel ban, and others, welcome the support for us and for the reputation of Parliament."

More follows...