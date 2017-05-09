A former Labour MP campaigning for re-election was determined to photoshop her rival out of existence, but left his legs firmly in the spotlight.

Kate Hoey, who aims to win her seat back in Vauxhall, botched an attempt to erase Liberal Democrat candidate George Turner out of a photo.

Both candidates were at a local event to support children’s calls for the government to support clean air measures.

Mr Turner's legs can be seen in the back row of Ms Hoey's photo, although his face and torso have vanished.

“Wonderful protest by children in North Lambeth to call on politicians to sign the #CleanAirPledge. Fully support,” Ms Hoey tweeted.

Mr Turner re-tweeted the image of his half-body and said, “Wow. Just wow.”

Word to the wise @KateHoeyMP, if you're going to be petty and Photoshop out @georgenturner from a picture, don't forget his legs... 😂 pic.twitter.com/uZr51agCNg — Jake Johnstone (@hijakejohnstone) May 9, 2017

Mr Turner worked for the Lib Dem MP Simon Hughes before losing his Bermondsey and Old Southwark seat in 2015. That year, his party slid to fourth place in Vauxhall.

The tweets prompted multiple jokes online.

“Why's there a pair of legs in the back row with no body?” asked one user.

“It must be a very tiny child with man-size lower legs,” responded another.

Ms Hoey could not be immediately reached for comment by The Independent.

The Lib Dems are targeting the Vauxhall seat held by Labour with a 12,000 majority to oust Brexit-backer Hoey, who has been a local MP since 1989.

It is not the first time Photoshop has been used in the two-party battle.

Last month, the Lib Dems photoshopped half of Ms Hoey’s face against half of former Ukip leader Nigel Farage’s face alongside the caption, “Vauxhall deserves better”.

Punchy Lib Dem leaflet in Vauxhall. pic.twitter.com/2Gudho9ZE3 — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) April 24, 2017

More than three quarters – 78 per cent – of Vauxhall constituents voted to remain in the European Union.