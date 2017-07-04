Labour’s position on the Grenfell Tower inquiry chairman is mired in confusion, after the party’s fire spokesman called for him to be “sacked” – while Jeremy Corbyn backed him.

Retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick is under growing pressure after some survivors of the tragedy said they had no confidence in his leadership of the investigation.

Suspicions have grown after Sir Martin said the inquiry would be limited to the causes of the deadly fire, why it spread so quickly and how fires could be prevented in future.

Angry Grenfell residents argue that will leave unanswered vital wider questions about the devastating effects of local authority cuts, deregulation, outsourcing and weaker building regulations.

Arguing the judge had lost the confidence of local people, Chris Williamson, Labour’s fire spokesman, said: “I think he should step down.

“And, if he isn’t prepared to do that, then I think the government need to sack him and find someone else.”

But The Independent has been told that the Labour leader did not support his own fire spokesman’s call for the judge to be dismissed.

A source said Mr Corbyn did want “a two part inquiry, transparency and the full involvement of the residents”, to get the inquiry back on track.

Mr Williamson said Sir Martin had “come down on the side of the establishment” in some previous rulings. Judgements on housing and immigration have been controversial.

“As I understand it, the survivors of this appalling tragedy don’t want him to continue and have called for his resignation,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme.

Arguing their views had been “ignored for years and years”, Mr Williamson added: “It’s really important the Government listens now and puts someone in place that the community has confidence in.”

Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad echoed Mr Williamson, telling the BBC: “I have been talking to hundreds of people who have been affected.

“They need somebody they can talk to, somebody with a bit of a human face. I don't think he should do it. I don't think there will be any credibility.”

And a group called BME Lawyers 4 Grenfell called the appointment of Sir Martin “astonishing”, in a letter sent to the Prime Minister.

“Your lack of consultation has increased the mistrust of both the Grenfell community and the wider community and led to firm opposition to the appointment,” it wrote.

But David Lidington, the Lord Chancellor, said he had “complete confidence” in Sir Martin to lead the inquiry – at the same time as hinting at a rethink on its narrow terms.

He said: “People have every right to feel passionate about this. The community - and the whole country - want answers following such a horrific tragedy.

“That is why it is right that there should be a judge-led inquiry into the disaster, and that the residents are consulted before the terms of reference are decided.

“I have complete confidence that Sir Martin Moore-Bick will lead the inquiry into this tragedy with impartiality and with a determination to get to the truth and see justice done.”