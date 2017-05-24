Labour and the Conservatives are to resume their national general election campaigning on Friday following the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena that left 22 dead.

As a mark of respect to those killed in the attack on Monday evening, all the major political parties suspended campaigning for the general election in two weeks’ time.

But Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May will recommence their party’s national campaigning on Friday, with local campaigning resuming on Thursday.

Liberal Democrat sources told The Independent the party “had made no judgement yet” on when to resume campaigning.

Mr Corbyn added: “The British people are united in their resolve that terror will not prevail. It will not prevent us going about our daily lives or derail our democratic process.

“Resuming democratic debate and campaigning is an essential mark of the country’s determination to defend our democracy and the unity that the terrorists have sought to attack.”

It comes after the Prime Minister addressed the nation on Tuesday from Downing Street and raised the terror threat from “severe” to “critical”, meaning another is feared to be imminent. Army troops have also been deployed on the streets of London and the Palace of Westminster was closed to the public on Wednesday following police advice.

Under Operation Temperer, up to 5,000 soldiers are being deployed to transport hubs and other crowded public places, in order to release the armed police for other duties.

It is the first time troops have been used in this way since Tony Blair was criticised for sending 400 soldiers and a number of armed vehicles to Heathrow in 2003.

Monday night's attack at an Ariana Grande concert left 22 people dead and injured 64. Some 20 people are being treated for "horrific injuries" in critical care and 12 of those rushed to hospital were children.

Paul Nuttall, the Ukip leader, announced earlier on Wednesday that his party would launch its manifesto on Thursday.

Mr Nuttall said: "We are all horrified by the horrific events that took place in Manchester. Following those events it is right and proper that political parties suspended their campaigns for a short period as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives or suffered appalling injuries.

"But we cannot be cowed or allow our way of life to be undermined by those who wish to do us harm. These people hate the way we live, hate our freedom and hate our democracy.”