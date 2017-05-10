Labour's election manifesto has been leaked five days ahead of schedule.

Right-wing newspapers have dubbed the proposals as Jeremy Corbyn's bid to "take Britain back to the 1970s", but what is actually inside the 43-page docuemnt?

Nationalisation

One of the core pitches which was widely expected to make the list is the proposed renationalisation of the railways, bus firms, the Royal Mail and the energy industry.

Mr Corbyn and people on the radical left of the party have long called for the return of British Rail but the proposal has gained popularity among the general public in recent years as rail fares continue to go up while cancellations and delays continue.

Southern Rail customers, who have suffered months of misery due to cancellations, delays and strike action, were recently told the boss of its parent company, Charles Horton, was awarded a £500,000 bonus in April despite the company losing close to £15m.

Labour would also nationalise the energy sector to combat price rises at a time when the cost of commodities is falling. The move will go further than the energy price freeze promised by Ed Miliband in 2015 which was then adopted by Theresa May.

NHS

Labour has said the NHS will be "properly funded" with an extra £6bn-a-year raised by a tax on the nation's highest earners, which will alleviate pressure on doctors and nurses working in UK hospitals.

It has vowed to take millions off waiting lists and boost support for the equally under-pressure GP and ambulance services.

The party has also vowed to scrap the Health and Social Care Act 2012 which allowed more privatisation into the NHS.

It will also invest a further £8bn a year over the course of the Parliament to create a National Care Service which will embody the values of the NHS.

Education

The party will completely scrap the £9,000 tuition fees for all undergraduate university students and will reintroduce maintenance grants.

The rise during the Coalition government was a reason for the collapse of Liberal Democrat support at the 2015 election, as they had pledged to oppose all tuition fee rises.

UK General Election 2017







51 show all UK General Election 2017



































































































1/51 18 April 2017 Media gather in Downing Street, London, ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May PA wire

2/51 18 April 2017 Theresa May exits 10 Downing Street to announce snap election EPA

3/51 18 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for an early general election Getty Images

4/51 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May walks back into 10 Downing Street after making a statement to the nation Getty Images

5/51 18 April 2017 Broadcast journalists set up on the green outside the Houses of Parliament after the prime minister announced that she will seek an early general election Getty

6/51 18 April 2017 A newspaper stand shows a copy of today's Evening Standard, with the front page story relating to British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8 Getty Images

7/51 18 April 2017 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to carers during a visit to Birmingham Carers Hub to launch Labour's proposed Carer's Allowance increase Getty Images

8/51 19 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in Walmsley Parish Hall, Bolton, as she asked voters for the mandate to lead post-Brexit Britain ahead of the looming election campaign PA wire

9/51 19 April 2017 Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon walks with deputy leader and member of parliament Angus Robertson during a media facility outside the Houses of Parliament Getty Images

10/51 19 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech to Conservative Party members to launch their election campaign in Walmsley Parish Hall in Bolton, England Getty Images

11/51 20 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north Londo PA wire

12/51 21 April 2017 Prime Minster Theresa May gives a short speech and at GSK in Maidenhead, England Getty Images

13/51 21 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reads with children as he visits Brentry Children Centre in Bristol, during Labour's election campaign PA

14/51 24 April 2017 A tactical voting website in support of Labour. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

15/51 24 April 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the STUC conference in Aviemore. PA

16/51 24 April 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

17/51 24 April 2017 The Liberal Democrat party website is displayed on a laptop computer. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

18/51 24 April 2017 Party workers clear a hall following Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron's address to supporters at a campaign event in Vauxhall, London PA wire

19/51 24 April 2017 The Conservative party website is displayed on a laptop computer in Bristol, England. The use of digital marketing and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are likely to play and important role in the snap general election to be held on June 8 Getty Images

20/51 25 April 2017 Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech outlining Labour's approach to Brexit PA wire

21/51 25 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to a worker during a visit to a steel works in Newport, Wales PA wire

22/51 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall knocks on the door of a resident during a visit to Hartlepool Getty Images

23/51 29 April 2017 UK Independence Party leader Paul Nuttall leaves a pub after meeting with television media in Hartlepool Getty

24/51 29 April 2017 A UK Independence Party supporter (L) scuffles with a pro-europe supporter ahead of a visit by UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to Hartlepool Getty Images

25/51 29 April 2017 Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Banchory, Scotland Getty

26/51 29 April 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally on April 29, 2017 in Banchory, Scotland Getty Images

27/51 29 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn delivers a campaign speech on leadership in London Getty Images

28/51 29 April 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in East London Reuters

29/51 30 April 2017 Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters as he arrives for a conference for head teachers in Telford Getty

30/51 2 May 2017 Green MEP Molly Scott Cato speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy watched by Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas and Green London Assembly member Siân Rebecca Berry at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

31/51 2 May 2017 Co-Leader of the Green Party, Caroline Lucas, speaks during the launch of the Green Party Brexit policy at the Space Studio in London Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

32/51 2 May 2017 Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Siân Rebecca Berry, London Assembly Green Party member and the Bristol West candidate, Molly Scott Cato make an announcement of the party's new Brexit policy in London EPA

33/51 2 May 2017 Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson gave a speech at the G&V Royal Mile Hotel in Edinburgh ahead of the local government election PA

34/51 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate, while on the election campaign trail Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

35/51 2 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall eats grapes during a walkabout in Dudley town centre in the West Midlands, with Ukip West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge and Pete Durnell, West Midlands Metro Mayor candidate PA Wire

36/51 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

37/51 2 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, campaigns in Southampton Reuters

38/51 2 May 2017 A view of the Liberal Democrat battle bus during a general election campaign visit to Lewes in East Sussex Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

39/51 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England Getty Images

40/51 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, England. The Prime Minister is campaigning in South-West England, a former Liberal Democrat stronghold, as she urges West Country voters to stick with her party ahead of the polls on June 8 Getty Images

41/51 2 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Reuters

42/51 2 May 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May having some chips while on a walkabout during a election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

43/51 8 May 2017 Britain's opposition Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he meets with nursing students at the University of Worcester's Sheila Scott building in Worcester Getty Images

44/51 8 May 2017 Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth Getty Images

45/51 8 May 2017 Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon gestures during her tour of the Inveralmond Brewery as she campaigns for the upcoming general election, in Perth Getty Images

46/51 8 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in north west London AP

47/51 8 May 2017 Ukip leader Paul Nuttall at a policy launch event in Gt George Street, London PA wire

48/51 8 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party campaigns outside Leamington Spa Town Hall Reuters

49/51 9 May 2017 Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England EPA

50/51 9 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset Yui Mok/PA Wire

51/51 9 May 2017 Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail John Linton/PA Wire

The policy is expected to cost around £10bn and it is hoped will attract younger voters to the party.

Mr Corbyn has also vowed to reverse £5bn of Tory school cuts.

Housing

Mr Corbyn has proposed the creation of a new Department of Housing and forcing councils to build 100,000 new council houses a year.

He will also see that thousands of homes will be offered to rough sleepers and private landlords will not be able to raise rent above inflation.

Work

The party proposes reintroducing the Ministry of Labour – which was renamed the Department of Employment in the late 1960s – and promises to make the biggest changes to workers' rights in a generation.

It will also scrap Tory plans to increase the pension age to 66, and will retain the laws on workers' rights which have been passed down from EU directives.

They will also repeal the Trade Union Act 2016 which severely hampered the unions' ability to call strikes.

Brexit

Labour says it will continue with Brexit but it rules out "making false promises on immigration numbers".

Mr Corbyn will immediately secure the rights of the EU nationals who are already living here and scrap minimum income rules for the partners of non-EU migrants.

The manifesto said leaving the EU without a deal in place was the "worst possible" option and would damage the economy. It said Labour will formally reject the idea of no deal as "viable".

It has also promised a "meaningful vote" on the deal in Parliament.

Policing and Infrastructure

As Diane Abbott struggled to announce last week, Labour will introduce 10,000 new police officers on the UK's streets.

The manifesto also promises to start a £250bn capital investment programme to upgrade British infrastructure.

Taxation

On the thorny issue of how the party plans to pay for the new spending, Labour has the rich firmly in its sights.

There will be new income taxes slapped on workers earning more than £80,000 a year – which the party says will bring in an extra £6bn a year which they will put directly into the NHS.

They also promise to reverse the huge cuts to corporation tax introduced by the Conservatives – bringing in an extra £20bn a year.