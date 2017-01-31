A group of Labour MPs will attempt to secure a second Brexit referendum as Parliament begins debating the Government’s Article 50 bill on Tuesday.

Thirteen backbenchers, including several senior Labour MPs, have signed a House of Commons amendment tabled by Owen Smith, the former Labour leadership contender, that would force Theresa May to call a second public vote before taking Britain out of the EU.

Among those to put their name to the motion are Heidi Alexander, the former Shadow Health Secretary, former cabinet minister Ben Bradshaw and former Higher Education minister David Lammy, as well as Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas.

While more MPs are expected to back the amendment if it is put to a vote, the motion is almost certain to be defeated by the Government. Theresa May has repeatedly rejected calls for a public poll to be held on any future exit deal she negotiates with the EU.

Despite this, MPs hope to put pressure on the Prime Minister to give the public the final say on how – and if – Brexit takes place.

The Labour MPs' amendment proposes that: “A referendum is to be held on whether the United Kingdom should approve the United Kingdom and Gibraltar exit package proposed by HM Government at conclusion of the negotiations triggered by Article 50(2) for withdrawal from the European Union or remain a member of the European Union.”

It says the question on the ballot should be: “Do you support the Government’s proposed United Kingdom and Gibraltar exit package for negotiating withdrawal from the European Union or Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union?”

The only two choices would be the Government’s proposed exit package or the UK remaining a member of the EU. There would be no option for further negotiations or for the UK to leave the EU without an exit deal.

What experts have said about Brexit







11 show all What experts have said about Brexit



















1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Mr Smith told The Independent: “We still don’t know what Brexit will mean in practice for our economy and our communities, and over the next few years we need Government to spell out the true costs of leaving the EU.

"Before the referendum the Government said the cost would be £66 billion – or half the annual budget of the NHS – now Theresa May refuses to give us facts and figures and asks instead that we take a leap of faith based on little more, it seems, than her new-found friendship with Donald Trump.

"I believe the Government should come clean about the damaging impact of the hard Brexit they are now pursuing and should offer the people a further chance to confirm the referendum result on the basis of the facts that can only be fully known at the end of the negotiation with the EU. That isn’t to deny democracy, but to double down on it.”

The Liberal Democrats have also tabled an amendment calling for a second referendum, with similar wording to that proposed by the Labour MPs. Again, the only two options would be for the UK to leave the EU on the Government’s proposed terms or else remain in the EU.

Theresa May pledges white paper on Brexit strategy

Both Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs are also seeking to force a vote that would give Parliament the right to decide whether the UK leaves the single market, as The Independent revealed yesterday.

The new amendments go one step further, introducing an option for the British public to overturn the initial Leave vote if they do not like the deal Theresa May puts forward.

The motions are among a number designed to amend the Government’s eight-line European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill as it passes through Parliament. Others seek to force Theresa May to adopt a number of positions during negotiations, including protecting workers’ rights, securing UK access to the EU’s single market and guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.

MPs will begin debating the measures on Tuesday, with votes set to take place on Wednesday. The detailed amendments will be voted on next week.