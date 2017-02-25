David Miliband has said Jeremy Corbyn's leadership has left his party further from power than at any time in the last 50 years, as he signalled a potential return to British politics.

The ex-foreign secretary warned that Labour now is in a weaker position to fight back than it was at its low point in the 1980s, as he urged the party to recognise the "historic" nature of the challenge it faces in the wake of its defeat in Copeland.

With huge questions now hanging over Mr Corbyn's capabilities, but the leader refusing to stand down, Mr Miliband raised the prospect of a return to Westminster, saying: "What's the point of saying never?"

He also set out how centre-left politics could offer the solutions to the problems the country is facing, pointing to the rise of Emmanuel Macron in France as to how it could also be popular.

The interview comes after Labour suffered a shocking by-election loss to the Tories in Copeland, with a member of Mr Corbyn's own frontbench admitting the result would deliver Labour's worst general election result since the 1930s if replicated in 2020.

Mr Miliband told The Times he is "deeply concerned" over Labour's future. Asked whether he would consider a comeback, he added: "I honestly don't know what I'm going to do. It's hard to see, but what's the point of saying never?"

Jeremy Corbyn ducks resignation questions after byelection humiliation

With Mr Corbyn refusing to engage in a public conversation about what went wrong, the ex-MP then used his interview to set out the problems faced by the party he once aspired to lead.

"I don't think this is just a return of the 1980s. We have to really understand the historic nature of the challenge that we have to face. There are some obvious reasons, like the situation in Scotland and Labour's core - its base - was stronger in the 1980s," said the US-based chief of the International Rescue Committee, who narrowly missed out on the Labour leadership to his brother Ed.

"I always said to people play the ball and not the man, 'so what do I think of Jeremy Corbyn?' is not the question I ask myself. The question is what do I think of the strategy."

"The tempting thing to say is that it's a mistake because it won't get elected, but for people like me it's a mistake because it won't address the challenges of the country. This isn't just an electability question, it's a question of substance. I think one can achieve more radical and substantive change through a different set of positions."

John McDonnell shifts blame on to Tony Blair and Peter Mandelson after Labour Copeland by-election defeat

He pointed to the "phenomenon" of Mr Macron's rise to show that there is a "market" for a pro-European centrist approach, adding: "As long as there are people with the values who yearn for a different kind of society, then you're going to have a party that tries to put those values onto practice."

His intervention follows those from Tony Blair and Peter Mandelson over Brexit last week, which enraged elements of the hard-left and saw shadow chancellor John McDonnell accusing the former prime minister of helping to divide the party ahead of critical by-elections.

MPs have warned the party is on course for a "catastrophic" general election defeat after the Conservatives snatched the Cumbrian seat of Copeland which had been held by Labour since 1935.

Mr Corbyn said the result was "very disappointing" but made clear he would resist calls to resign.

"I was elected to lead this party. I am proud to lead this party," he said. "We will continue our campaigning work on the NHS, on social care, on housing."

One leading trade union figure warned Mr Corbyn he had to "turn things around" and show he could deliver a Labour government, while another said he needs to take responsibility for improving the party's fortunes "sooner rather than later".

A jubilant Theresa May travelled north to Copeland to hail an "astounding" victory for Tory candidate Trudy Harrison. Her triumph was the first gain for a governing party in a parliamentary by-election since 1982.

UK news in pictures







34 show all UK news in pictures

































































1/34 23 February 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes his Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the steps of No.10 Downing Street in London EPA

2/34 23 February 2017 A rainbow over the Nottingham Wheel in the Old Market Square, as Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain PA wire

3/34 23 February 2017 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has his tie straightened by his Australian counterpart Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in his office at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in Westminster, London Getty Images

4/34 23 February 2017 A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport in heavy wind as flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain PA wire

5/34 23 February 2017 The process of recovery of the body of Helen Bailey who was found in a cesspit deep below the couple's 1.5 million pound home in Royston, Hertfordshire. Ian Stewart is facing the rest of his life in jail for drugging and killing the children's author in a plot to inherit her vast fortune Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA Wire

6/34 23 February 2017 The process of recovery of the body of Helen Bailey who was found in a cesspit deep below the couple's 1.5 million pound home in Royston, Hertfordshire Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA Wire

7/34 23 February 2017 Dame Helen Mirren launches a new partnership between The Prince's Trust and L'Oreal Paris at the Prince's Trust Kennington Centre in south London. The partnership and its programme, entitled All Worth It, aims to help raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt PA wire

8/34 23 February 2017 United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Paul Nuttall leaves after casting his vote in the Stoke Central by-election in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain Reuters

9/34 22 February 2017 Sir Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart during filming of the Graham Norton Show to promote the new film, 'Logan' PA Images on behalf So TV

10/34 21 February 2017 Activists who have chained themselves to vehicle and blockaded the main tunnel into Heathrow Airport as they call for no new runways Rising Up!/PA Wire

11/34 21 February 2017 Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan pose for a photograph outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London Reuters

12/34 21 February 2017 Police man a barrier on Graham Street near where specialist officers continue excavation work at two properties on Broad Street, Swindon, where double murderer Christopher Halliwell lived Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

13/34 20 February 2017 A protester holds a placard near the Houses of Parliament as an anti-Trump protest gets underway in London, as parliament debates whether or not to allow Donald Trump a state visit Getty Images

14/34 20 February 2017 A protester at an anti-Trump protest near the Houses of Parliament in London, as parliament debates whether or not to allow Donald Trump a state visit Getty Images

15/34 20 February 2017 Former Labour MP Tristram Hunt at the V&A in London on his first day as director of the museum PA wire

16/34 20 February 2017 Satirical artist Kaya Mar during a Flag Mobí in Parliament Square, central London, as part of One Day Without Us, a national day of action in support of migrants PA wire

17/34 20 February 2017 Participants take part in a Flag Mobí in Parliament Square, central London, as part of One Day Without Us, a national day of action in support of migrants PA

18/34 19 February 2017 Graffiti by artist Bambi in Islington portraying PM Theresa May and US President Donald Trump in 'Lie Lie Land' Rex

19/34 19 February 2017 Models wear creations by designer Pam Hogg during a presentation at the Fashion Scout venue, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

20/34 19 February 2017 A guest works her way through the crowds following a presentation by designer Pam Hogg at the Fashion Scout venue, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

21/34 18 February 2017 Models are prepared by the hair and make-up teams backstage, ahead of a presentation by designer Julien Macdonald, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

22/34 14 February 2017 The sun rises behind Tower Bridge in London PA wire

23/34 14 February 2017 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK Rex

24/34 14 February 2017 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK Rex

25/34 14 February 2017 The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, is given roses by RVS volunteer Dave Hancock at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol PA wire

26/34 14 February 2017 The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, dances with Graeme Puckett of Hoppin' Mad at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol PA wire

27/34 14 February 2017 The scene outside Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading, Berkshire, where according to reports a 10-year-old boy died from severe head injuries following an incident involving shop furniture PA wire

28/34 14 February 2017 Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London PA wire

29/34 14 February 2017 Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London PA wire

30/34 14 February 2017 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan poses for a photograph with Tinie Tempah and MTV presenter Laura Whitmore at the offices of Viacom in London where he announced that the MTV European Music Awards will be held in the city PA wire

31/34 14 February 2017 The Tornado locomotive at Appleby station before it pulls the first timetabled main line steam-hauled service for half a century across the Ribblehead viaduct in North Yorkshire PA wire

32/34 14 February 2017 Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives to officially open the National Cyber Security Centre in London, Britain, Reuters

33/34 14 February 2017 The new National Cyber Crime Security centre in Victoria, central London. The new centre's function is to protect the United Kingdom against cyber-attacks and act as an operational nerve centre EPA

34/34 7 February 2017 A bus drives past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, in London Reuters

Later, Ms May told the Conservative Councillors' Association conference in Lincolnshire Labour's "devastating" defeat showed it is "out of touch with the concerns of ordinary working people" and that only the Tories "can truly call itself the party of working people".

Dave Prentis, general secretary of the Unison trade union, said while the blame for a "disastrous" defeat did not lie solely with Mr Corbyn, he had to take responsibility for what happened next.

"Nurses, teaching assistants, care workers and ordinary people everywhere need a Labour government. Jeremy has to show he understands how to turn things around and deliver just that," he said.

Conservatives take Copeland in humiliating blow to Labour



The leader of the shop-workers' trade union Usdaw, John Hannett, said the by-election results "raise questions about Labour's electability and the vision it offers to the people of this country".

Mr Hannett said: "The electorate clearly have doubts about Labour's message and direction of travel. All sections of the party, from the Leader to elected office holders and the members, need to listen to those doubts and learn from them.

"Labour needs a clear, credible message that people can believe in and Jeremy Corbyn needs to take responsibility for delivering that sooner rather than later."