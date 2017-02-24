Labour voters opted for the Tories in Copeland in a bid to oust Jeremy Corbyn as leader, the town’s mayor has claimed.

Conservative candidate Trudy Harrison beat her Labour rival Gillian Troughton by over 2,000 votes to take the Cumbria seat.

The result is a major embarrassment for the party, which has held the seat continuously since 1935, and overshadowed its victory against Ukip in the Stoke-on-Trent byelection on the same night.

Ms Troughton left the count within minutes of the vote being announced without making a concession speech as she was heckled by a passerby who shouted “Sack Corbyn”.

Mike Starkie, the Independent elected mayor of Copeland, said part of the party’s defeat could be put down to many voters dislike of Mr Corbyn who they feel is on track to doom the party to a historic defeat at the next election.

He told the Guardian: “I don’t think you can blame the candidate for the loss.

“I think the candidate equipped herself well through the whole campaign but there is an anti-Corbyn feeling among Labour supporters in Copeland - that’s a fact.

“It’s not all down to nuclear. I just don’t think Jeremy Corbyn’s particularly popular with Labour-supporting people.”

Conservative candidate Trudy Harrison came out on top after Labour was hit by dislike of its leader ( Getty )

He said it had been a “historic night” and the margin of victory had “surprised everyone”.

The defeat, along with Labour trailing at the historic low of 18 points behind the Tories in the opinion polls, will embolden Mr Corbyn’s critics who say he has little chance of making inroads in the party’s pro-Brexit industrial heartlands.

Mr Corbyn had an interview with ITV Borders at the end of January seized on by Tory activists when he failed to say he supported Moorside – a multi-billion pound nuclear plant due to be built in the area and provide thousands of jobs.

The Labour campaign had focused heavily on Tory plans to close the maternity ward at the new West Cumberland hospital as the NHS has been the focus point of Mr Corbyn’s attack over the past year.

Ms Troughton, a retired doctor and borough councillor, insisted the hospital was the “number one issue on the doorstep”.

The party was criticised by Tory MP Will Quince, who campaigns on maternity issues, for releasing leaflets claiming mothers and babies would die if the ward was closed – calling it “simply disgusting”.

But on polling day the Colchester MP was then targeted by a social media troll with a string of “horrible” tweets over his son, who has stillborn in 2014. The tweets are now being investigated by police.

Independent mayor Mike Starkie said Labour candidate Gillian Troughton was not to blame for Labour's loss Picture: (Labour)

But Mr Corbyn’s team remain defiant with his close ally, shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, telling BBC Breakfast they were “disappointed” but the result was not about the party’s leader.

He said: “This isn't about Jeremy Corbyn. This is about the position of the Labour Party for the future.

“We are in a difficult period over these last 20 months because of these leadership challenges and the divisions that have been sown within our party.

UK news in pictures







34 show all UK news in pictures

































































1/34 23 February 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes his Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the steps of No.10 Downing Street in London EPA

2/34 23 February 2017 A rainbow over the Nottingham Wheel in the Old Market Square, as Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain PA wire

3/34 23 February 2017 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has his tie straightened by his Australian counterpart Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in his office at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in Westminster, London Getty Images

4/34 23 February 2017 A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport in heavy wind as flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays after Storm Doris reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain PA wire

5/34 23 February 2017 The process of recovery of the body of Helen Bailey who was found in a cesspit deep below the couple's 1.5 million pound home in Royston, Hertfordshire. Ian Stewart is facing the rest of his life in jail for drugging and killing the children's author in a plot to inherit her vast fortune Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA Wire

6/34 23 February 2017 The process of recovery of the body of Helen Bailey who was found in a cesspit deep below the couple's 1.5 million pound home in Royston, Hertfordshire Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA Wire

7/34 23 February 2017 Dame Helen Mirren launches a new partnership between The Prince's Trust and L'Oreal Paris at the Prince's Trust Kennington Centre in south London. The partnership and its programme, entitled All Worth It, aims to help raise the confidence of 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt PA wire

8/34 23 February 2017 United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Paul Nuttall leaves after casting his vote in the Stoke Central by-election in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain Reuters

9/34 22 February 2017 Sir Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart during filming of the Graham Norton Show to promote the new film, 'Logan' PA Images on behalf So TV

10/34 21 February 2017 Activists who have chained themselves to vehicle and blockaded the main tunnel into Heathrow Airport as they call for no new runways Rising Up!/PA Wire

11/34 21 February 2017 Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan pose for a photograph outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London Reuters

12/34 21 February 2017 Police man a barrier on Graham Street near where specialist officers continue excavation work at two properties on Broad Street, Swindon, where double murderer Christopher Halliwell lived Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

13/34 20 February 2017 A protester holds a placard near the Houses of Parliament as an anti-Trump protest gets underway in London, as parliament debates whether or not to allow Donald Trump a state visit Getty Images

14/34 20 February 2017 A protester at an anti-Trump protest near the Houses of Parliament in London, as parliament debates whether or not to allow Donald Trump a state visit Getty Images

15/34 20 February 2017 Former Labour MP Tristram Hunt at the V&A in London on his first day as director of the museum PA wire

16/34 20 February 2017 Satirical artist Kaya Mar during a Flag Mobí in Parliament Square, central London, as part of One Day Without Us, a national day of action in support of migrants PA wire

17/34 20 February 2017 Participants take part in a Flag Mobí in Parliament Square, central London, as part of One Day Without Us, a national day of action in support of migrants PA

18/34 19 February 2017 Graffiti by artist Bambi in Islington portraying PM Theresa May and US President Donald Trump in 'Lie Lie Land' Rex

19/34 19 February 2017 Models wear creations by designer Pam Hogg during a presentation at the Fashion Scout venue, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

20/34 19 February 2017 A guest works her way through the crowds following a presentation by designer Pam Hogg at the Fashion Scout venue, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

21/34 18 February 2017 Models are prepared by the hair and make-up teams backstage, ahead of a presentation by designer Julien Macdonald, during London Fashion Week in London, England Getty Images

22/34 14 February 2017 The sun rises behind Tower Bridge in London PA wire

23/34 14 February 2017 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK Rex

24/34 14 February 2017 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK Rex

25/34 14 February 2017 The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, is given roses by RVS volunteer Dave Hancock at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol PA wire

26/34 14 February 2017 The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, dances with Graeme Puckett of Hoppin' Mad at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol PA wire

27/34 14 February 2017 The scene outside Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading, Berkshire, where according to reports a 10-year-old boy died from severe head injuries following an incident involving shop furniture PA wire

28/34 14 February 2017 Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London PA wire

29/34 14 February 2017 Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London PA wire

30/34 14 February 2017 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan poses for a photograph with Tinie Tempah and MTV presenter Laura Whitmore at the offices of Viacom in London where he announced that the MTV European Music Awards will be held in the city PA wire

31/34 14 February 2017 The Tornado locomotive at Appleby station before it pulls the first timetabled main line steam-hauled service for half a century across the Ribblehead viaduct in North Yorkshire PA wire

32/34 14 February 2017 Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives to officially open the National Cyber Security Centre in London, Britain, Reuters

33/34 14 February 2017 The new National Cyber Crime Security centre in Victoria, central London. The new centre's function is to protect the United Kingdom against cyber-attacks and act as an operational nerve centre EPA

34/34 7 February 2017 A bus drives past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, in London Reuters

“The vast majority of our members want us now to unite and to campaign and hold the Government to account, and that's what we will do.”

Similarly Momentum, the pressure group formed to support Mr Corbyn after he won the leadership in 2015, tweeted that the result was due to “40 years of neglect by the political establishment” and urged the party to “win back the trust of those who have been left behind”.

The Copeland by-election was triggered by the resignation of Jamie Reed, an outspoken critic of Mr Corbyn, who resigned in December to take a position in the private sector.

Additional reporting by PA