Lena Dunham endorses Jeremy Corbyn: 'He is a chance to temper the darkness of our moment'

Actress Lena Dunham has endorsed the Labour Party, saying that Jeremy Corbyn is a “chance at a fair and just leader who will temper the fascism and darkness” she sees in America.

“We here in America have watched in horror as our siblings in the UK have been attacked these past weeks and our president has been unable to offer so much as a word of condolence, only using this to push forward his racist and xenophobic agenda,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Dunham urged her fans in the UK to vote Labour, and that she would do the same if she had a British passport. She said that pushing back on the proliferation of far-right ideologies that she feels are embodied in Donald Trump is important for British voters because the two nations “no longer have the option to pretend that what happens in Britain or America is separate.”

The creator of the hit HBO series “Girls” is no stranger to having a political voice. She was an outspoken supporter of Mr Trump’s 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, and spoke during the Democratic National Convention that year. She has frequently voiced concern and support for members of marginalised communities many say Mr Trump’s presidency threatens, and is known for reaching out to members of those communities.

London Bridge Terror Attack







15 show all London Bridge Terror Attack



























1/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

2/15 Armed Police talk to members of the public outside London Bridge Hospital as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

3/15 Police Officers outside the Barrowboy and Banker Public House on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

4/15 Armed police on Borough High Street as police deal with a 'major incident' at London Bridge PA

5/15 Emergency services near the scene of the incident Screengrab

6/15 People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge Reuters

7/15 Emergency services arrive at the scene near Borough market at London Bridge Carl Court/Getty Images

8/15 Emergency personnel on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

9/15 Police sniffer dogs on London Bridge as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge PA

10/15 A second helicopter lands on London Bridge as police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said. Officers are dealing with reports of stabbings in Borough Market, where armed officers attended and shots were fired. They are also at an incident in the Vauxhall area PA

11/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London REUTERS

12/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

13/15 A police officer escorts members of the public to safety at London Bridge Getty Images

14/15 Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

15/15 Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain REUTERS

Britain is roiling after two major terrorist attacks have shook the country in the past few weeks, including a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, and the attacks in London over the weekend. Those attacks came as UK voters neared voting day, which is June 8.

Tories appear poised to take the most seats on election day, but Labour has been narrowing the gap recently, recent polls suggest. Candidates in the race including Mr Corbyn and Prime Minister Theresa May suspended campaigning in the wake of the terror attack in London.