Lena Dunham endorses Jeremy Corbyn: 'He is a chance to temper the darkness of our moment'

Actress Lena Dunham has endorsed the Labour Party, saying that Jeremy Corbyn is a “chance at a fair and just leader who will temper the fascism and darkness” she sees in America.
“We here in America have watched in horror as our siblings in the UK have been attacked these past weeks and our president has been unable to offer so much as a word of condolence, only using this to push forward his racist and xenophobic agenda,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Dunham urged her fans in the UK to vote Labour, and that she would do the same if she had a British passport. She said that pushing back on the proliferation of far-right ideologies that she feels are embodied in Donald Trump is important for British voters because the two nations “no longer have the option to pretend that what happens in Britain or America is separate.”
We here in America have watched in horror as our siblings in the U.K. have been attacked these past weeks and our president has been unable to offer so much as a word of condolence, only using this to push forward his racist and xenophobic agenda. We no longer have the option to pretend that what happens in Britain or America is separate. We do not live in fiefdoms. We must all work together to quell the tide of hate and complacency. Which is why, despite my US Passport, I desperately urge my U.K. friends/fans/frenemies to get out and vote for the Labour Party. With Jeremy Corbyn you have a chance at a fair and just leader who will temper the fascism and darkness of our current American moment. Thank you for considering, for getting your butts out there and for knowing- even when you feel abandoned by electoral politics- that your vote is all we have. This Thursday, June 8!
The creator of the hit HBO series “Girls” is no stranger to having a political voice. She was an outspoken supporter of Mr Trump’s 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, and spoke during the Democratic National Convention that year. She has frequently voiced concern and support for members of marginalised communities many say Mr Trump’s presidency threatens, and is known for reaching out to members of those communities.
Britain is roiling after two major terrorist attacks have shook the country in the past few weeks, including a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, and the attacks in London over the weekend. Those attacks came as UK voters neared voting day, which is June 8.
Tories appear poised to take the most seats on election day, but Labour has been narrowing the gap recently, recent polls suggest. Candidates in the race including Mr Corbyn and Prime Minister Theresa May suspended campaigning in the wake of the terror attack in London.
