Jeremy Corbyn has torn into Theresa May’s security record in the wake of the London Bridge attack, accusing her of trying to “protect the public on the cheap”.

In a speech in Carlisle the Labour leader highlighted the 20,000 police officers cut while Ms May was Home Secretary and Prime Minister and said the police “must get the resources they need”.

Speaking less than 24 hours after the latest terror outrage after a short political truce, the Labour leader also said the aim of terrorists was “plainly to derail our democracy” – and that the election must not be postponed.

Pointing the finger again at Ms May’s record, Mr Corbyn said the “difficult conversations” suggested by the Prime Minister in her Downing Street speech this morning should start “with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states that have funded and fuelled extremist ideology”.

“Our priority must be public safety and I will take whatever action is necessary and effective to protect the security of our people and our country, Mr Corbyn told his audience.

“That includes full authority for the police to use whatever force is necessary to protect and save life as they did last night, as they did in Westminster in March.

“You cannot protect the public on the cheap. The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts.

“Theresa May was warned by the Police Federation but she accused them of ‘crying wolf’.

“We will recruit another 10,000 new police officers, including more armed police, as well as 1,000 more security services staff to support our communities and help keep us safe.”

He added: “Our democratic values must be maintained. We must resist Islamophobia and division and turn out on 8 June united in our determination to show our democracy is strong. And, yes, we do need to have some difficult conversations starting with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states that have funded and fuelled extremist ideology.

“It is no good Theresa May suppressing a report into the foreign funding of extremist groups. We have to get serious about cutting off the funding to these terror networks, including Isis, here and in the Middle East.”

This morning Ms May gave a speech outside No. 10 laying out her proposals for how to stop future terror attacks. She called for regulation of the internet and less tolerance of Islamist extremism.

More follows...