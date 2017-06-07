Labour's new shadow home secretary called for Jeremy Corbyn to step down

Labour’s acting shadow home secretary called for Jeremy Corbyn to step down as leader last year, it has emerged.
Lyn Brown is replacing Diane Abbott in the post while the Hackney MP takes time off due to illness.
Ms Brown quit the front bench after the EU referendum and Labour MPs’ vote of no confidence in Mr Corbyn, branding the situation “untenable”.
“Following the overwhelming vote of the parliamentary Labour party, it was with a heavy heart that I concluded that we had reached a tipping point and, for the good of the party and the country, I believe that we should seek a new leader,” she said at the time.
Following the Labour leadership contest she rejoined the front bench as shadow policing minister.
Ms Abbott was today replaced as Labour's shadow home secretary during a "period of her ill health", the party announced today.
She said she was “touched by all messages of support”, was “still standing” and would “rejoin the fray soon”.
Ms Abbott has suffered from a series of gaffes and difficult interviews in recent weeks, with the Conservatives increasingly focusing their political fire on her performance.
Speaking to reporters on the Labour battle bus on Tuesday he noted that she had faced "an awful lot of very unfair criticism and abuse in the past".
UK General Election 2017
UK General Election 2017
-
1/23 9 May 2017
Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England
EPA
-
2/23 9 May 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset
Yui Mok/PA Wire
-
3/23 9 May 2017
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail
John Linton/PA Wire
-
4/23 10 May 2017
SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon has selfies taken during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
5/23 10 May 2017
SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon with eleven month old Isla Corbett during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
6/23 10 May 2017
Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron takes part in a gardening lesson as he visits Lewannick Primary School near Launceston in Cornwall, England
Getty Images
-
7/23 16 May 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, United Kingdom
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
-
8/23 16 May 2017
Jeremy Corbyn pledged to 'resign' the two-child limit on tax credits
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
-
9/23 16 May 2017
Supporters ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's appearance at the launch in Bradford of the Labour Party manifesto for the General Election
Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
-
10/23 16 May 2017
Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron meets engineering students during a visit to Bath College in Somerset
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
-
11/23 16 May 2017
Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron at work onboard the party battlebus following a general election campaign visit to Bath in Somerset
Gareth Fuller/PA
-
12/23 17 May 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attend a Conservative Party Press Conference at One Canada Square
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
-
13/23 17 May 2017
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend an election campaign event in Canary Wharf
Getty
-
14/23 19 May 2017
First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has a shot on a bike during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
15/23 19 May 2017
First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon sits in the driving seat of a Midge car during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
-
16/23 19 May 2017
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks in Peterborough
Getty Images
-
17/23 19 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the launch of the Scottish manifesto by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson in Edinburgh
Getty Images
-
18/23 22 May 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron poses for a selfie taken by carer April Preston during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester
Yui Mok/PA
-
19/23 22 May 2017
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate John Leech meet carer April Preston, who is in receipt of the Carer's Allowance, during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester
Yui Mok/PA Wire
-
20/23 22 May 2017
Conservative party leader Theresa May during the Welsh Conservative manifesto launch at Gresford Memorial Hall, Gresford, Wrexham
Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
-
21/23 22 May 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales
Reuters
-
22/23 22 May 2017
Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Labour's former deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, exit the party's general election campaign 'battle' bus as they arrive at an event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England
Getty Images
-
23/23 22 May 2017
Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn walks with supporters between venues, before speaking again at another general election campaign event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England
Getty Images
On Monday Ms Abbott struggled to recall the contents of a report on counter-terror policing during an appearance on Sky News.
Earlier in the campaign she had failed to recall the cost of Labour's policy to hire more police officers during an awkward interview with LBC radio.
A statement issued by the party said: "Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, has asked Lyn Brown to stand in for Diane Abbott as Shadow Home Secretary for the period of her ill health.
- More about:
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Diane Abbott
- Lyn Brown