Manchester Arena terror attack is ‘wonderful timing for Theresa May,' says local Labour party vice-chairman

The Labour candidate for Stroud in Gloucestershire has distanced himself from his colleague's comments

Stroud Labour Party vice-chairman Debbie Hicks described the attack as 'wonderful timing' for Theresa May

A Labour Party activist has described the Manchester terror attack as “wonderful timing for Theresa May.”

Debbie Hicks, who is the Labour Party vice-chairman for Stroud in Gloucestershire, wrote on Facebook: "What has happened in Manchester is awful and my thoughts are with the families.

"However I can’t help thinking this is wonderful timing for Theresa May.

Parents in Manchester refuse treatment so doctors can save children

"It is well known that politicians use events as part of their campaigns or messages."

David Drew, the current Labour parliamentary candidate for Stroud told the Stroud News and Journal: "I wish to completely disassociate my campaign and the Stroud Constituency Labour Party from the remarks made by Debbie Hicks.

"These have been made in a personal capacity and in no way represent my views and those of the Labour Party at either national or local level.

"We have suspended campaigning and send our thoughts and solidarity to the bereaved and the people of Manchester."

22 were killed and 59 injured when a suicide attacker detonated a bomb in the foyer of the Greater Manchester Arena on Monday night at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, in what the Prime Minister has called a “callous terrorist attack.”

