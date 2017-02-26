Tory grandee Michael Heseltine has signalled he is ready to defy Theresa May over Brexit and will fight to change her plan to trigger Article 50 in the House of Lords.

The Conservative peer said he was intent on ensuring that the British people have a chance to change their mind if public opinion changes, raising the prospect of a second referendum as a way to do it.

Tomorrow Lords will begin debating Ms May’s Bill to launch Brexit talks, with discussions eventually moving on to a cross-party plan to force the Government to guarantee Parliament a meaningful vote on the final deal the Prime Minister secures with the EU.

It comes as Gina Miller, who won the Supreme Court case forcing Ms May to give Parliament a vote on triggering Article 50, called on the Lords to have “backbone” in challenging Ms May’s Brexit plan.

Lord Heseltine’s comments also follow similar demands from Labour peer Lord Mandelson, who wrote in The Independent demanding the people be given the chance to have their say on Ms May’s Brexit deal.

Writing in The Mail On Sunday, Lord Heseltine said: “I have never known a future populated by such uncertainty, but my preoccupation is to ensure that if public opinion changes then Parliament has the means to reflect that, whether by election, referendum or rethink.”

He said Labour, Liberal Democrat and rebellious Tory colleagues also want a change to the Brexit Bill that will mean MPs and peers have ultimate authority over how the UK leaves.

The Conservative peer went on: “In the end the outcome of Brexit will have to be confirmed by Parliament. It will also have to pass in 27 national European parliaments, several sub-national parliaments and the European Parliament.

“It was perhaps unwise for our Government to suppose that our Parliament should be excluded where all others were included. Very sensibly, after the Supreme Court interpreted the law, that position was reversed and Parliament was restored to its rightful constitutional role as the ultimate authority.

“I will vote in the House of Lords to ensure that position is legally intact. This is not a confrontation with the Government which has already made such a commitment.”

A Labour Lords source said the party “would be likely to win handsomely” if the issue comes to a vote, though ministers may seek to avoid testing the theory this week by promising to make concessions to delay it.

In an interview published on Sunday, Ms Miller told The Independent that after she and her team won the right for Parliament to be consulted on Article 50, she now fears the upper House will bow to media pressure and pass Ms May’s Bill unamended and urged Lords to show “backbone”.

Supreme Court Brexit Challenge







People wait to enter the public gallery outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London

Last week Labour peer Peter Mandelson wrote exclusively for The Independent also demanding the British people are given the chance to have their say on Ms May's Brexit deal, through a vote in Parliament or even a referendum.

If a vote does occur, it is most likely to be on the amendment to guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK, which enjoys support from every part of the Lords.

In the instance that the Lords does vote to amend the Bill, those changes would then have to go back to the Commons for approval.

Downing Street has said it still expects to meet its goal of finishing the legislative process around the Bill and triggering Article 50 by the end of March.