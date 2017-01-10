Momentum has introduced a new constitution, announcing it will now aim to affiliate to Labour and require all its members to join the party to retain their membership.

The organisation, set up in the wake of Jeremy Corbyn’s first victory in the Labour Party leadership contest in 2015, announced the sweeping changes to its structure following months of sharp internal divisions.

It means new members of Momentum must be members of the Labour Party in order to join the organisation. Existing members will be required to join Labour by the beginning of July. The move will likely affect activists such as a Jackie Walker, who is on the organisation’s steering committee, but currently suspended from the Labour Party following her remarks on Holocaust Memorial Day earlier this year.

It could also call into question the role of Jill Mountford, who is on Momentum’s steering committee but was expelled from Labour earlier this year for due to her association with the Alliance for Workers’ Liberty – a Trotskyist grouping.

Labour does not rule out backing freedom of movement after Brexit , says Corbyn

In an email to members Jon Lansman, the organisation’s founder, architect, and loyal ally of Mr Corbyn, said: “The constitution may not be perfect in everyone’s eyes, but, whatever the process we follow, it is common ground that we need one, and it is surely better to have it now and amend it later by a process that is indisputable.“

One Momentum source told The Independent: “I am disappointed and alarmed by this manoeuvre. As a momentum activist heavily involved in my local Labour Party, it is mind-boggling to see Momentum's leadership which spends so much time lecturing us about turning outwards and away from internal politics - spend so much energy on a petty faction fight”.

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 30 December 2016 Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

2/17 30 December 2016 A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

3/17 28 December 2016 Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire PA wire

4/17 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

5/17 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

6/17 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

7/17 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

8/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

9/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

10/17 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

11/17 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

12/17 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

13/17 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

14/17 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

15/17 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

16/17 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

17/17 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

Following a survey by Momentum - to which over 40 per cent of members responded - the organisation’s steering committee voted by majority to introduce the new constitution.

A Momentum spokesperson added: “Momentum is moving forwards as the outwards-looking, campaigning movement that our members want it to be. Over the coming months, Momentum will continue to grow, building our movement to encourage more people to participate in politics and help Labour harness its new mass membership to win power and rebuild and transform Britain.”

Michael Chessum, a Momentum activist, told The Independent: “Momentum has the potential to transform British politics. The strength of this movement is at its grassroots - in the thousands of activists who toil inside Labour, for Labour and in communities.

“Those ordinary members and activists deserve to be part of a democratic movement, not just be foot soldiers. Like a majority of Momentum's members, I remain committed to an organisation where we use compromise to bring about unity and a sense of common purpose. We cannot allow that to be derailed.”

In the coming months the organisation is expected to mobilise its members for the crucial Copeland by-election, which was triggered following the resignation of the Labour MP Jamie Reed – a persistent critic of the Corbyn project.